U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 1:04 AM

L.A. City Council member resigns from office over racist remarks

By Sheri Walsh
Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez resigned from office Wednesday, two days after resigning as council president, over leaked audio of racist remarks. Photo by Solagil1126/Wikimedia
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez has announced her resignation from the 15-member city council, after giving up her leadership post two days earlier over leaked audio of repeated racist remarks.

"It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," Martinez said in her resignation statement Wednesday.

"Serving you has been a privilege and one that I don't give up lightly. You are my neighbors, my friends and the reason for this service. It's hard to say goodbye, but please know that I was in this fight for you," she said.

Martinez's resignation from the council comes just days after she stepped down from her post as council president on Monday and apologized for her remarks about a fellow council member and his Black child.

RELATED L.A. City Council president resigns from post after racist remarks leaked

The audio, first posted to Reddit, was obtained and published by the nonprofit community news platform Knock LA and the Los Angeles Times.

The conversations included council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon, as well as Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

"[Expletive] that guy, he's with the Blacks," Martinez can be heard saying in one of the recordings, regarding Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.

RELATED LA politician Mark Ridley-Thomas indicted in bribery, fraud scheme

In another, Martinez appeared to say in Spanish that the adopted Black son of fellow City Council member Mike Bonin, who is white, "looks like a little monkey."

"They're raising him like a little White kid," Martinez said in the audio while commenting on his behavior during a parade in 2017. "I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back."

"We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him. It's vile, abhorrent and utterly disgraceful," Bonin and his husband, Sean Arian, said in a statement on Sunday.

Fellow City Council member Heather Hutt voiced her support for Martinez's resignation, in a statement Wednesday, as she called for more council members to step down.

"Council member Martinez's resignation was necessary for our city to begin healing from the pain that she, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo have caused. I continue to call on Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo to resign immediately," Hutt said.

"The audio tapes released this week lay out a dangerous plot to weaken Black political representation across Los Angeles County, including the city's 10th District, which I represent," Hutt added. "Let me be clear -- I am a Black woman, not a pawn."

