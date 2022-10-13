Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 10:14 PM / Updated at 10:15 PM

Gunman apprehended after five killed, two injured in Raleigh shooting

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Raleigh said they have apprehended a suspect Thursday night following a shooting in the city that left five people dead and two others wounded.

The Raleigh Police Department tweeted the suspect was in law enforcement custody shortly before 10 p.m.

Circumstances surrounding the arrest were not readily available, but Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters during a press conference about an hour earlier that police had the suspect "contained" in a residence, and that Raleigh police were being assisted by other local and state law enforcement agencies.

Officials and authorities said the shooting began just after 5 p.m. in the area of the Neuse River Greenway Trail near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

The mayor confirmed that five people killed in the shooting, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer. Two others, including a Raleigh K-9 police officer, were shot and have been transported to local hospitals, she said, adding that the wounded officer did not sustained life-threatening injuries. The condition of the second wounded person was not currently known.

"All of us in Raleigh right now need to come together," she Baldwin. "We need to support those in our community who have suffered a terrible loss -- a loss of a loved one. We need to support the family of the police officer who was killed and also the police officer who was shot."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted earlier in the night that he had spoken with Baldwin and had instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance, while the Charlotte Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was also responding to the shooting.

During the active-shooter situation, Raleigh police instructed residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors.

An emotional Baldwin during the press conference instructed those watching to "reach out to those you love, let people know you care."

"We, as a community, need to come together to be there for those who need us now," she said. "And we must do more.

"We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence," she said. "We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn."

