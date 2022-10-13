Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 11:19 AM

Consumer price index increase slows to 8.2%, still among highest since 1980s

By Clyde Hughes
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Sept. 16. The consumer price index for September topped what Dow Jones economists had predicted on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6925f700da3b8ad366c4a1036945fa61/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Sept. 16. The consumer price index for September topped what Dow Jones economists had predicted on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The consumer price index increased by 0.4% in September and 8.2% from this time in 2021 while the yearly core rate increased by 6.6% to its highest point since 1982, according to the latest statistics released Thursday.

The year-to-year index, the so-called headline inflation indication, slowed from the 9% increase in June but remained the highest since the early 1980s, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. It also marked the second monthly increase after falling flat in July.

Advertisement

The "core" CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, increased 0.6% in September, above the 0.4% predicted by Dow Jones economists, according to CNBC.

Energy continued to be the main driver of inflation, while dropping 2.1% in September, it remained at 19.8% over last year's index. Fuel dropped 2.7% in September but still remained at a sky-high 58.1% over this time in 2021.

RELATED Social Security checks will go up by 8.7% in January

Food prices increased 0.8% for the second straight month while showing an 11.2% increase over 2021 prices. Food had shown increases of more than 1% in March, May, June and July.

That inflation growth above the expected pace sparked fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to increase rates. In September, the Fed bumped up interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to the range of 3% to 3.25% after it remained near zero as recently as March.

Advertisement

"The Federal Reserve has made it very clear they're committed to price stability, they're committed to reducing the inflationary pressures," said Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, according to CNBC.

RELATED Rising rates push more homebuyers to riskier adjustable-rate mortgages

"The more inflation comes in above expectations, the more they're going to have to prove that commitment, which means higher interest rates and cooling in the underlying economy."

RELATED Truss says government will not slash spending despite tax cut plan

Latest Headlines

Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland School shooter Nikolas Cruz
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland School shooter Nikolas Cruz
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Jurors on Thursday recommended life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to carrying out the Valentine's Day 2018 murders at Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Florida.
Social Security checks will go up by 8.7% in January
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Social Security checks will go up by 8.7% in January
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% cost of living increase in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. Starting in January the average Social Security check will go up by $140 a month.
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all cla
Police: Missing Georgia toddler likely dead; mother a suspect
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Missing Georgia toddler likely dead; mother a suspect
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia say a toddler who went missing more than a week ago near Savannah is likely dead, and that his mother is the primary suspect in his disappearance and death.
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed and one seriously injured late Wednesday night in Bristol, Conn., and the suspect was shot to death according to Connecticut State Police.
Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a Texas family of five who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building.
Biden admin. to allow 24K Venezuelans to enter U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden admin. to allow 24K Venezuelans to enter U.S.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced plans to permit entry to tens of thousands of eligible asylum seekers fleeing the economic and humanitarian crisis of Venezuela.
Jan. 6 committee to present final evidence before midterm elections
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee to present final evidence before midterm elections
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The House committee, investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, will present its final case before the midterm elections, with allegations former President Donald Trump was warned about violence.
L.A. City Council member resigns from office over racist remarks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
L.A. City Council member resigns from office over racist remarks
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez announced her resignation from the 15-member city council Wednesday, after giving up her leadership post two days earlier over leaked audio of repeated racist remarks.
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP after leaving Democratic Party
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP after leaving Democratic Party
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and 2020 presidential candidate, has revealed she will hit the campaign trail for several GOP candidates, one day after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP after leaving Democratic Party
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP after leaving Democratic Party
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement