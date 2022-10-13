Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 5:31 AM

Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a Texas family of five who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building.

Sentencing memos published by the Justice Department state D.C. Chief Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday sentenced parents Thomas and Joshua Munn to 36 months' probation, including 14 days of incarceration that are to to be served in two seven-day periods, as well as 90 days' home confinement and 60 hours of community service.

Three of their adult children -- Joshua, Kayli and Kristi-Marie Munn -- were each sentenced to 36 months' probation and 60 hours of community service.

The entire Munn family resides in Borger, Texas, aside from Joshua, who lives in Melrose, Wis.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee to present final evidence before midterm elections

They each separately pleaded guilty to charges related to storming the Capitol building in April and May, according to court documents.

Prosecutors accused the Munn family of entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, along with a group of supporters of then-President Donald Trump in an effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

The statement of facts on the case states that they entered the building at about 2:25 p.m. by crawling through a window. Security footage of the incident shows the family traveling between several areas of the Capitol, including the Crypt and the visitor center.

RELATED Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

The document also includes several posts and comments made by the Munns on their individual social media accounts concerning their attendance of the riots, including one by Thomas ahead of the event that was a picture of Trump with the Text "POTUS has requested your attendance" in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

During sentencing on Wednesday, Dawn told the judge that she went to the Capitol that day "for somebody to show me proof that our election was going to be secure," CNN reported.

"If we don't have a secure election, we don't have a country," she said. "This is a country by the voice of the people."

RELATED Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to not intervene in Mar-a-Lago case

Howell rejected her explanation, stating "There is no question that can justify disrupting the democratic process."

