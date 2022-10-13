N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward.
James filed a motion with Judge Arthur Engoron to prevent Trump from using a new statement of his business' financial conditions in dealings with lenders and insurers either to satisfy existing obligations or to obtain new loans or insurance coverage without adequately disclosing the assumptions and methods used to calculate the valuations of assets.