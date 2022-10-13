Trending
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut

By Doug Cunningham
Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte was one of two Bristol police officers shot to death while responding to a domestic violence call late Wednesday night. One other officer was wounded and is recovering. The suspect was shot to death at the scene, according to Connecticut State Police. Photo courtesy <a href="https://www.cspnews.org/post/bristol-police-officers-mourned">Connecticut State Police</a>
Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte was one of two Bristol police officers shot to death while responding to a domestic violence call late Wednesday night. One other officer was wounded and is recovering. The suspect was shot to death at the scene, according to Connecticut State Police. Photo courtesy Connecticut State Police

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed and one seriously injured late Wednesday night in Bristol, Conn., according to Connecticut State Police.

In a Thursday morning live-streamed press conference, police said the suspect was fatally shot and died at the scene and the suspect's brother was also shot and transported to a hospital.

Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Bristol officer Alex Hamzy, 34 were killed in the shooting, while Bristol officer Alec Lurrato, 26, sustained serious injuries and was still recovering in a hospital, according to Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said the officers were responding to a domestic violence incident between two siblings call at 310 Redstone Hill Road in Bristol.

RELATED Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree

The fatal shooting occurred after officers responded to Bleachers, a Bristol bar. Two officers and a sergeant then drove to a house about a mile away and were ambushed, according to the Hartford Courant.

"One suspect immediately met them outside the home. Shots were fired killing one officer on the scene, a second was pronounced dead at the hospital," Sgt. Jeltema said.

Police said more detail is expected later Thursday as the investigation is still ongoing.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould told the families of the officers "we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones made." And to the fallen officers he said, "Thank you for your service. May your souls rest in peace."

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning. Our community has been rocked, our police department has been rocked," Gould said.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags lowered to half-staff and said the officers "are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their hometown and their state."

"The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers."

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant

