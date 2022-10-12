Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality

1/4

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower-court decision in regard to Pennsylvania mail-in ballots on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- While the U.S. Supreme court invalidated a lower-court decision to allow undated Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted at the urging of state Republicans, Democrats said Tuesday it didn't resolve the issue and will continue tallying them. The Supreme Court's decision vacated a May ruling by the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on procedural grounds. Advertisement

The justices, in a 7-2 decision, said the appeals court must "dismiss the case as moot" because the ballots were already counted and election certified.

The appeals court had ruled that 257 undated ballots had to be counted in a Lehigh County judicial race, which had been challenged by losing Republican candidate David Ritter.

Under the Pennsylvania Election Code, the voter must date and sign the ballot that is printed on the return envelope and delivered to the board of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The American Civil Liberties Union, though, had successfully argued to the lower courts that the state's dating requirement violates a "materiality" provision if they arrived on time. That opinion had been supported by Democrats.

"The court did not say that the Third Circuit's decision was wrong, or otherwise address the merits of the case," said Ari Savitzky, American Civil Liberties Union senior staff attorney, said in a statement.

"Rather, it decided that because the ballots had already been counted and the election certified, the case was moot and any further appeal could not be heard. We remain pleased that the county election here was certified with every ballot counted, as the Third Circuit's decision correctly required."

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania against the current lieutenant governor John Fetterman, took a different view of the Supreme Court ruling.

"Millions of Americans who will vote in November and in future elections deserve to do so under the rules duly enacted by legislatures, not under the cloud of the Third Circuit's 'very likely wrong' decision in this case," Oz said, according to CNN.