Oct. 12, 2022 / 11:44 AM

Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality

By Clyde Hughes
The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower-court decision in regard to Pennsylvania mail-in ballots on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower-court decision in regard to Pennsylvania mail-in ballots on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- While the U.S. Supreme court invalidated a lower-court decision to allow undated Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted at the urging of state Republicans, Democrats said Tuesday it didn't resolve the issue and will continue tallying them.

The Supreme Court's decision vacated a May ruling by the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.

The justices, in a 7-2 decision, said the appeals court must "dismiss the case as moot" because the ballots were already counted and election certified.

The appeals court had ruled that 257 undated ballots had to be counted in a Lehigh County judicial race, which had been challenged by losing Republican candidate David Ritter.

RELATED Bolsonaro, Lula headed for run-off in Brazil's polarizing election

Under the Pennsylvania Election Code, the voter must date and sign the ballot that is printed on the return envelope and delivered to the board of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The American Civil Liberties Union, though, had successfully argued to the lower courts that the state's dating requirement violates a "materiality" provision if they arrived on time. That opinion had been supported by Democrats.

"The court did not say that the Third Circuit's decision was wrong, or otherwise address the merits of the case," said Ari Savitzky, American Civil Liberties Union senior staff attorney, said in a statement.

"Rather, it decided that because the ballots had already been counted and the election certified, the case was moot and any further appeal could not be heard. We remain pleased that the county election here was certified with every ballot counted, as the Third Circuit's decision correctly required."

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania against the current lieutenant governor John Fetterman, took a different view of the Supreme Court ruling.

"Millions of Americans who will vote in November and in future elections deserve to do so under the rules duly enacted by legislatures, not under the cloud of the Third Circuit's 'very likely wrong' decision in this case," Oz said, according to CNN.

RELATED Michigan to allow absentee ballot processing 2 days before Election Day

Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire

Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument, protecting the former winter training grounds for the Army that dates back to World War II.
Ex-San Antonio police officer who shot teen arrested, charged
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-San Antonio police officer who shot teen arrested, charged
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A former San Antonio police officer has been arrested and charged on accusations of shooting a 17-year-old boy who was eating in his car that was parked in a McDonald's parking lot.
Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to not intervene in Mar-a-Lago case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to not intervene in Mar-a-Lago case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's request to allow a third-party arbitrator review classified documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago home.
U.S. restricts visas for Taliban members over repression of Afghan women, girls
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. restricts visas for Taliban members over repression of Afghan women, girls
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has imposed new visa restrictions on current and former members of the Afghanistan government over its repression of women and girls.
Consumer survey reveals inflation to ease next year, spending to slow
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Consumer survey reveals inflation to ease next year, spending to slow
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer expectations over inflation eased a bit last month to 5.4% by next year, but tumbled when it came to household spending, according to the latest New York Fed survey of Consumer Expectations.
Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta revealed its newest virtual reality headset, the Quest Pro, at Tuesday's Meta Connect 2022 conference. The new headset will be available Oct. 25, for $1,500.
New York City rat sightings increase sharply
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
New York City rat sightings increase sharply
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Rat sightings in New York City have increased dramatically over the last year, despite a concerted effort to curtail the spread of the rodents, the city's records showed on Tuesday.
Biden calls on Congress to help federal firefighters who need workers' comp
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden calls on Congress to help federal firefighters who need workers' comp
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on Congress on Tuesday to help U.S. government firefighters by passing the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act to aid in getting workers' compensation for illness and disability.
Three boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico after fighting off sharks
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Three boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico after fighting off sharks
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Three boaters stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 24 hours after their fishing vessel sank were rescued as they fought off attacking sharks, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor will be issuing new rules to outline which workers are employees and which are independent contractors.
