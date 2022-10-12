Trending
Oct. 12, 2022 / 1:55 PM

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant

By Matt Bernardini

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot at a home early Wednesday while serving a homicide warrant, and a 19-year-old inside the home was killed.

One officers was struck in the chest, one in the leg and one in the hip while serving the warrant in North Philadelphia's Poplar section just after 6 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the officers were "doing well" while being treated at Jefferson University Hospital.

The focus of the warrant was 19-year-old Raheem Lee, who was wanted for homicide and multiple armed robberies.

Police said Lee was shot in the head and pronounced dead just after 7:30 a.m.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said that police took on gunfire through the door and window of the home as they attempted to knock and announce their presence.

The shooter then ran through the home and tried to flee out the back, Stanford said. Officers there then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, hitting him.

"But let me make sure something is perfectly clear: it is not the job of our officers to be shot at. It is not their job to be stabbed, spat upon, accosted or attacked in any way, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

"And this type of violence towards our police -- towards anyone -- cannot continue to be normalized."

Latest Headlines

FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna Omicron boosters for children
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna Omicron boosters for children
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized COVID-19 booster shots for preschool and elementary school students that target the Omicron variants of the disease.
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme court on Tuesday invalidated a lower-court decision to allow undated Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted.
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument, protecting the former winter training grounds for the Army that dates back to World War II.
Ex-San Antonio police officer who shot teen arrested, charged
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-San Antonio police officer who shot teen arrested, charged
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A former San Antonio police officer has been arrested and charged on accusations of shooting a 17-year-old boy who was eating in his car that was parked in a McDonald's parking lot.
Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to not intervene in Mar-a-Lago case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to not intervene in Mar-a-Lago case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's request to allow a third-party arbitrator review classified documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago home.
U.S. restricts visas for Taliban members over repression of Afghan women, girls
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. restricts visas for Taliban members over repression of Afghan women, girls
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has imposed new visa restrictions on current and former members of the Afghanistan government over its repression of women and girls.
Consumer survey reveals inflation to ease next year, spending to slow
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Consumer survey reveals inflation to ease next year, spending to slow
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Consumer expectations over inflation eased a bit last month to 5.4% by next year, but tumbled when it came to household spending, according to the latest New York Fed survey of Consumer Expectations.
Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta revealed its newest virtual reality headset, the Quest Pro, at Tuesday's Meta Connect 2022 conference. The new headset will be available Oct. 25, for $1,500.
New York City rat sightings increase sharply
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
New York City rat sightings increase sharply
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Rat sightings in New York City have increased dramatically over the last year, despite a concerted effort to curtail the spread of the rodents, the city's records showed on Tuesday.
Biden calls on Congress to help federal firefighters who need workers' comp
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden calls on Congress to help federal firefighters who need workers' comp
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on Congress on Tuesday to help U.S. government firefighters by passing the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act to aid in getting workers' compensation for illness and disability.
