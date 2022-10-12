Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot at a home early Wednesday while serving a homicide warrant, and a 19-year-old inside the home was killed.

One officers was struck in the chest, one in the leg and one in the hip while serving the warrant in North Philadelphia's Poplar section just after 6 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the officers were "doing well" while being treated at Jefferson University Hospital.

The focus of the warrant was 19-year-old Raheem Lee, who was wanted for homicide and multiple armed robberies.

Police said Lee was shot in the head and pronounced dead just after 7:30 a.m.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said that police took on gunfire through the door and window of the home as they attempted to knock and announce their presence.

The shooter then ran through the home and tried to flee out the back, Stanford said. Officers there then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, hitting him.

"But let me make sure something is perfectly clear: it is not the job of our officers to be shot at. It is not their job to be stabbed, spat upon, accosted or attacked in any way, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

"And this type of violence towards our police -- towards anyone -- cannot continue to be normalized."