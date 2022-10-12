Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 5:16 PM

Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead

By Jonna Lorenz
1/3
The growing "bathtub ring" around Lake Mead, is seen near Hoover Dam, where water levels have declined dramatically in Boulder City, Ariz., on May 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a610b5487f1669f64473e98a2e1e6a45/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The growing "bathtub ring" around Lake Mead, is seen near Hoover Dam, where water levels have declined dramatically in Boulder City, Ariz., on May 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Record-low water levels in Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona have exposed volcanic ash from eruptions 12 million years ago as far away as Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.

The discovery may help investigators better understand future ashfall risks, researchers at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas said in a recent study.

Advertisement

"Ash from even moderately explosive eruptions can travel hundreds of miles from the source, blanketing entire areas with anywhere from a centimeter to several meters of the heavy material," Eugene Smith, a UNLV emeritus professor of geology, said in a news release.

"Although the Las Vegas Valley is currently very far away from any active volcanoes, we can and will have ash from these volcanoes fall over Southern Nevada in the future."

RELATED Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought

Even small amounts of ash can become heavy enough when wet to take down power lines and block roadways, he said, and inhaling tiny, sharp ash can cause significant lung damage.

Using geographic mapping, researcher at UNLV's Cryptotephra Laboratory for Archeological and Geological Research located ash layers in Lake Mead and collected samples.

Scientists determined that the ash layers were mostly between 6 million and 12 million years old with some dating to only 32,000 years ago.

Advertisement

They found distinctive ash from four possible sources: the Snake River Plain-Yellowstone hotspot track, which is a chain of volcanic centers in the Yellowstone National Park area; the Southwest Nevada volcanic field northwest of Las Vegas; the volcanoes of Walker Lane in western Nevada and southeaster California; and the Ancestral Cascades, which extend from northern California into British Columbia.

"Studying the past can help you plan for the future," CLAGR lab manager Rachael Johnsen said in the new release.

"The ash layers we study come from volcanoes long extinct. However, studying them has helped us determine just how often the Law Vegas area was inundated with ash over time and may help us prepare for future events from active volcanoes far from us."

RELATED Another set of human remains found in Lake Mead amid drought

The volcanic ash is just one relic uncovered as the water levels have receded.

Severe drought has exposed everything from previously sunken boats to human remains in Lake Mead, which has fallen to about 27% of full capacity as of September, according to CNN.

"We knew that these ash units existed, but we were surprised to find so many as the Lake Mead water level lowered," Smith said.

Read More

Dinosaur tracks dating back 113 million years revealed in drought-stricken river

Latest Headlines

Rising rates push more homebuyers to riskier adjustable-rate mortgages
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Rising rates push more homebuyers to riskier adjustable-rate mortgages
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications dropped last week as interest rates continued to climb, pushing more homebuyers toward risky adjustable-rate mortgages.
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge denies Trump bid to delay deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to delay answering questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll.
Navy SEAL candidate died of pneumonia after training exercise, report says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Navy SEAL candidate died of pneumonia after training exercise, report says
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Navy SEAL candidate died of acute pneumonia, with an enlarged heart as a contributing factor, hours after completing the elite force's punishing Hell Week training, according to a Navy report on the sailor's death.
Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot at a home early Wednesday while serving a homicide warrant, and a 19-year-old inside the home was killed.
FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna Omicron boosters for children
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna Omicron boosters for children
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized COVID-19 booster shots for preschool and elementary school students that target the Omicron variants of the disease.
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme court on Tuesday invalidated a lower-court decision to allow undated Pennsylvania mail-in ballots to be counted.
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument, protecting the former winter training grounds for the Army that dates back to World War II.
Ex-San Antonio police officer who shot teen arrested, charged
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-San Antonio police officer who shot teen arrested, charged
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A former San Antonio police officer has been arrested and charged on accusations of shooting a 17-year-old boy who was eating in his car that was parked in a McDonald's parking lot.
Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to not intervene in Mar-a-Lago case
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to not intervene in Mar-a-Lago case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's request to allow a third-party arbitrator review classified documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago home.
U.S. restricts visas for Taliban members over repression of Afghan women, girls
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. restricts visas for Taliban members over repression of Afghan women, girls
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has imposed new visa restrictions on current and former members of the Afghanistan government over its repression of women and girls.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant
Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale as national monument
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Supreme Court overturns previous Pa. mail-in ballot ruling on technicality
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Poland reports leak in Druzhba crude oil pipeline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement