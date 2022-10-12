Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 3:35 AM

Justice Dept. asks Supreme Court to not intervene in Mar-a-Lago case

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court not to intervene in a case concerning some 100 classified documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. File Photo via Department of Justice/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dec37a0e4662632e56fe144453e0d3c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's request to allow a third-party arbitrator review classified documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago home, arguing the government will be irreparably harmed by their disclosure and that the former president has no claim over the records in question.

The 32-page filing by Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on Tuesday comes in a protracted legal fight with the former president over thousands of records seized from his Palm Beach resort in early August on suspicion of wrongful retention of documents and information relating to national defense.

Among the seized documents are roughly 100 bearing classified markings, which Trump last week asked the Supreme Court to allow the third-party arbitrator, known as a special master, to review.

Prelogar told the high court in her Tuesday filing to reject Trump's request on the grounds that while it is evident how the government will be irreparably harmed by the disclosure of classified documents, the former president has failed to show that he will be injured if they are kept from the special master.

"Applicant's inability to demonstrate irreparable injury is itself sufficient reason to deny the extraordinary relief he seeks in this court," Prelogar wrote.

She continued that the appointment of the special master was to review claims of privilege and for the return of personal property, which the classified documents in no way qualify as.

"[A]pplicant has no plausible claim of privilege in or ownership of government records bearing classification markings," she said. "As the court of appeals recognized, the applicant thus has no basis to demand special-master review of those records."

RELATED Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production

The documents were seized Aug. 8 from the former president's Florida residence in an unprecedented FBI raid. Two weeks later, Trump asked a district court for a special master to review the documents -- a request that was granted while enjoining federal prosecutors from further criminal review of the seized documents.

The Justice Department then filed an appeal against the decision while asking for a stay to bar the special master from reviewing the documents with classified markings and to allow them to resume their criminal review.

Last month, the federal appeals court sided with the Justice Department, awarding the federal prosecutors their stay while stating it could not understand why Trump would want or need any of the documents marked classified.

In his request for the Supreme Court to intervene in the case, Trump argued that the appeals court lacked the authority to issue the stay, which the Justice Department on Tuesday said was wrong.

"And even if there were some doubt on that score, applicant certainly cannot establish the clear error required to justify the relief he seeks -- particularly because he does not acknowledge, much less attempt to rebut, the court of appeals' conclusion that the district court's order was a serious and unwarranted intrusion on the Executive Branch's authority to control the use and distribution of extraordinarily sensitive government records," Prelogar wrote.

