Computer-generated image of the COVID-19 virus. The FDA approved an Omicron variant booster shot for children on Wednesday. Photo by Image by Felipe Esquivel Reed/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized COVID-19 booster shots for preschool and elementary school students that target the Omicron variants of the disease. The FDA cleared the way for Pfizer's new booster for children ages 5 to 11 and Moderna's booster for ages 6 through 17. Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to recommend the boosters before pharmacies can administer the new shots. The CDC's advisory committee will meet next week with independent vaccine experts.

"Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19," Dr. Peter Marks said in an FDA statement. "Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death."

The FDA said the mRNA in the vaccines is a specific piece of genetic material that instructs cells in the body to make the distinctive "spike" protein of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant lineages BA.4 and BA.5. The spike proteins of BA.4 and BA.5 are identical.

"While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children have gotten sick with the disease and have been hospitalized," Marks said.

"Children may also experience long-term effects, even following initially mild disease. We encourage parents to consider primary vaccination for children and follow-up with an updated booster dose when eligible."