Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2022 / 9:03 PM / Updated at 9:08 PM

Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Meta unveils its new Quest Pro virtual reality headset at a price of $1,500. Photo courtesy of Meta
Meta unveils its new Quest Pro virtual reality headset at a price of $1,500. Photo courtesy of Meta

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg showed off his company's newest virtual reality headset on Tuesday at the Meta Connect 2022 conference, as he revealed its $1,500 price tag.

The Meta Quest Pro, which contains new technologies to produce better graphics for fine text and virtual reality details, costs $1,100 more than the company's existing Quest 2 headset.

Advertisement

"The VR revolution is underway. We've designed an all-new headset packed with advanced tech and geared for productivity, creative work and collaboration," Meta Quest tweeted Tuesday as it announced Meta Quest Pro's Oct. 25 release date.

Quest produces Meta's line of virtual reality headsets, including the Meta Quest 2, which contains the Snapdragon XR2 chipset made by Qualcomm.

Last month, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced it had joined forces with tech giant Qualcomm to develop custom chipsets for its virtual reality products.

Advertisement

The companies said they would "collaborate on a new era of spatial computing" with the help of Qualcomm's "extended reality" technology feature called Snapdragon, which produces 3D immersive experiences through the use of a futuristic headset.

RELATED Meta ordered to pay $175M for patent infringement

The devices are said to have the effect of completely closing off the outside world by merging physical and digital imagery.

Last year, Facebook rebranded its parent name to Meta to emphasize the company's new future direction toward the meta verse, a term that describes an augmented digital reality where people will work and live alongside their existence in the real world.

During Tuesday's reveal, Meta touted the Quest Pro's improved touch controllers that contain embedded sensors to allow for better hand tracking. New lenses will also improve reading experiences.

RELATED Facebook parent Meta to reconsider removing COVID-19 misinformation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella even teamed up with Zuckerberg at Meta's online event to discuss bringing the company's apps, like the Team's chat app and Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service, into virtual reality.

"You will be able to play 2D games with your Xbox controller projected on a massive screen on Quest," Nadella said. "It's early days, but we're excited for what's to come."

Read More

Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video

Latest Headlines

New York City rat sightings increase sharply
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York City rat sightings increase sharply
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Rat sightings in New York City have increased dramatically over the last year, despite a concerted effort to curtail the spread of the rodents, the city's records showed on Tuesday.
Biden calls on Congress to help federal firefighters who need workers' comp
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden calls on Congress to help federal firefighters who need workers' comp
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on Congress on Tuesday to help U.S. government firefighters by passing the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act to aid in getting workers' compensation for illness and disability.
Three boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico after fighting off sharks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Three boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico after fighting off sharks
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Three boaters stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 24 hours after their fishing vessel sank were rescued as they fought off attacking sharks, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor will be issuing new rules to outline which workers are employees and which are independent contractors.
Pennsylvania daycare center evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pennsylvania daycare center evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare in Allentown, Pa., sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital Tuesday.
Murder charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed dropped
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Murder charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed dropped
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Baltimore prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday for the 1999 murder of his former girlfriend, weeks after his murder conviction was overturned.
Kamala Harris pushes for marijuana reform on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kamala Harris pushes for marijuana reform on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and pushed for governors to pardon people for marijuana possessions.
Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez called for an immediate freeze to all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, in response to its move to cut oil production amid already strained supplies due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- More than 40 FBI agents and personnel are participating in the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon who has been missing for almost a week, authorities in Georgia said.
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon warned a "serious mix of headwinds" will likely send the United States into a recession in the next six to nine months causing stocks to tumble another 20%.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
Hong Kong refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht
U.N. takes up resolution on Russia's annexation attempt of Ukraine
U.N. takes up resolution on Russia's annexation attempt of Ukraine
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
Russia renews attacks on Zaporizhzhia
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
Murder charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed dropped
Murder charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed dropped
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement