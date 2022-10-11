Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset

1/2

Meta unveils its new Quest Pro virtual reality headset at a price of $1,500. Photo courtesy of Meta

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg showed off his company's newest virtual reality headset on Tuesday at the Meta Connect 2022 conference, as he revealed its $1,500 price tag. The Meta Quest Pro, which contains new technologies to produce better graphics for fine text and virtual reality details, costs $1,100 more than the company's existing Quest 2 headset. Advertisement

"The VR revolution is underway. We've designed an all-new headset packed with advanced tech and geared for productivity, creative work and collaboration," Meta Quest tweeted Tuesday as it announced Meta Quest Pro's Oct. 25 release date.

Quest produces Meta's line of virtual reality headsets, including the Meta Quest 2, which contains the Snapdragon XR2 chipset made by Qualcomm.

Last month, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced it had joined forces with tech giant Qualcomm to develop custom chipsets for its virtual reality products.

The companies said they would "collaborate on a new era of spatial computing" with the help of Qualcomm's "extended reality" technology feature called Snapdragon, which produces 3D immersive experiences through the use of a futuristic headset.

The devices are said to have the effect of completely closing off the outside world by merging physical and digital imagery.

Last year, Facebook rebranded its parent name to Meta to emphasize the company's new future direction toward the meta verse, a term that describes an augmented digital reality where people will work and live alongside their existence in the real world.

During Tuesday's reveal, Meta touted the Quest Pro's improved touch controllers that contain embedded sensors to allow for better hand tracking. New lenses will also improve reading experiences.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella even teamed up with Zuckerberg at Meta's online event to discuss bringing the company's apps, like the Team's chat app and Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service, into virtual reality.

"You will be able to play 2D games with your Xbox controller projected on a massive screen on Quest," Nadella said. "It's early days, but we're excited for what's to come."