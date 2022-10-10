Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again

Former President Donald J. Trump, left, watches play at the 16th hole tee at LIV Golf Bedminster invitational, part of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, at the Trump National Golf Club on July 29 in Bedminster, New Jersey. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm to take it public has again postponed a key shareholder meeting to vote on whether to extend the deadline for the merger. Digital World Acquisition Corp. announced in a press release that it is further adjourning its special meeting of stockholders "to solicit more votes toward the approval to further amend the company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation." Advertisement

The special meeting, which was scheduled for Sept. 6, was pushed back to Monday before the latest delay was announced. It is now slated for Nov. 3.

"We continue to strongly believe that a stockholder vote to approve a one-year extension is important and in the best interests of our stockholders," Patrick Orlando, the company's CEO, said in a statement.

"As of today, those who have voted have overwhelmingly voted 'FOR' the Extension Amendment, and we have added additional phone lines along with other resources to record the incoming participation."

The extension would require 65% of shareholders in DWAC to approve it and a failure to extend the merger deadline could force the special acquisition company to liquidate, CNBC reported.

William Wilkerson, a senior vice president of operations at Trump Media, alleged that there have been securities violations involving the merger in a whistleblower complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in August.

Wilkerson told the Miami Herald on Sunday that he questions the future of Trump's Truth Social platform, that "one way or another, this company is going to go bankrupt" and that the social media site has become an "echo chamber" for the former president.

Supporters of the former president have much riding on the merger with some sharing on Truth Social that they'd invested their life savings in the company. Shares in the company were down more than 5% on Monday after news of the delay.

"Who knows? In any event, I don't need financing, 'I'm really rich!' Private company anyone???" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social last month.

The deal is also the target of a criminal and an SEC probe into possible securities violations, CNBC reported. Trump Media recently said the company has considered legal action against the SEC for delaying the completion of the merger.