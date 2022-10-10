Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 2:48 PM

Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again

By Adam Schrader
Former President Donald J. Trump, left, watches play at the 16th hole tee at LIV Golf Bedminster invitational, part of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, at the Trump National Golf Club on July 29 in Bedminster, New Jersey. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a05092c05ce42993d955a738844a704d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Donald J. Trump, left, watches play at the 16th hole tee at LIV Golf Bedminster invitational, part of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, at the Trump National Golf Club on July 29 in Bedminster, New Jersey. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm to take it public has again postponed a key shareholder meeting to vote on whether to extend the deadline for the merger.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. announced in a press release that it is further adjourning its special meeting of stockholders "to solicit more votes toward the approval to further amend the company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation."

Advertisement

The special meeting, which was scheduled for Sept. 6, was pushed back to Monday before the latest delay was announced. It is now slated for Nov. 3.

"We continue to strongly believe that a stockholder vote to approve a one-year extension is important and in the best interests of our stockholders," Patrick Orlando, the company's CEO, said in a statement.

RELATED Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says

"As of today, those who have voted have overwhelmingly voted 'FOR' the Extension Amendment, and we have added additional phone lines along with other resources to record the incoming participation."

The extension would require 65% of shareholders in DWAC to approve it and a failure to extend the merger deadline could force the special acquisition company to liquidate, CNBC reported.

Advertisement

William Wilkerson, a senior vice president of operations at Trump Media, alleged that there have been securities violations involving the merger in a whistleblower complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in August.

RELATED Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk

Wilkerson told the Miami Herald on Sunday that he questions the future of Trump's Truth Social platform, that "one way or another, this company is going to go bankrupt" and that the social media site has become an "echo chamber" for the former president.

Supporters of the former president have much riding on the merger with some sharing on Truth Social that they'd invested their life savings in the company. Shares in the company were down more than 5% on Monday after news of the delay.

"Who knows? In any event, I don't need financing, 'I'm really rich!' Private company anyone???" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social last month.

RELATED Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video

The deal is also the target of a criminal and an SEC probe into possible securities violations, CNBC reported. Trump Media recently said the company has considered legal action against the SEC for delaying the completion of the merger.

Latest Headlines

Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A man has died after falling off a cliff near Everett Damn in New Hampshire.
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.
Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- AAA says the big jump in retail gasoline prices is due to production cuts from OPEC and its allies.
NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities charged a 27-year-old Bronx man with murder and manslaughter in the stabbing death of a New York City subway rider in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.
Advocates offer $25,000 reward for arrest in deaths of Arizona wild horses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Advocates offer $25,000 reward for arrest in deaths of Arizona wild horses
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Advocates have offered a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of perpetrators who have been killing wild horses in Apache National Forest in Arizona.
Veteran charged in shooting of Michigan hotel worker
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Veteran charged in shooting of Michigan hotel worker
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A veteran whose family says suffers from PTSD has been charged in the slaying of a Dearborn, Mich., hotel employee and the wounding of another before a seven-hour standoff with police.
Massachusetts husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Massachusetts husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A husband and wife are believed to have died in a murder-suicide incident at a home in Kingston, Mass., police said Monday.
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tampa, Fla., said they are investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and six others wounded.
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's Long Island home, the Republican congressman and authorities said.
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists say a volatile weather pattern could bring the risk of summery severe thunderstorms to wintertime snowflakes in just a few days' time, as a potent cold front crashes through the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Massachusetts husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
Massachusetts husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement