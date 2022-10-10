Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 4:01 PM

L.A. City Council president resigns from post after racist remarks leaked

By Adam Schrader
Nury Martinez, president of the Los Angeles City Council, resigned from her post Monday after audio of her making repeated racist marks were leaked. Photo by Solagil1126/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CPMartinez.jpg">Wikimedia</a>
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Nury Martinez, president of the Los Angeles City Council, resigned from her post Monday after audio of her making repeated racist marks was leaked.

Martinez announced that she would resign effective immediately in a statement in which she apologized for her off-color remarks.

However, Martinez will apparently remain on the 15-member City Council and did not mention leaving her seat as a council member, the Washington Post noted.

The audio, first posted to Reddit, was obtained and published by the nonprofit community news platform Knock LA and the Los Angeles Times.

The conversations also included council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon, as well as Ron Herrera -- president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

"[Expletive] that guy, he's with the Blacks," Martinez can be heard saying in one of the recordings, regarding Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

In another, Martinez appeared to say that the adopted Black son of fellow City Council member Mike Bonin, who is white, "looks like a little monkey" in Spanish.

"They're raising him like a little White kid," Martinez said in the audio while commenting on his behavior during a parade in 2017. "I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back."

The leaked audio surfaced ahead of the Nov. 8 election in which several council seats are up for grabs. It was not immediately clear who recorded it.

"We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him. It's vile, abhorrent, and utterly disgraceful," Bonin and his husband, Sean Arian, said in a statement.

"No child should ever be subjected to such racist, mean and dehumanizing comments, especially from a public official. It is painful to know he will someday read these comments."

Martinez served as the president of the City Council since late 2019 and is the first Latina woman to hold the position.

