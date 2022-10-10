Trending
Oct. 10, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Veteran charged in shooting of Michigan hotel worker

By Patrick Hilsman

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A veteran whose family says suffers from PTSD has been charged in the slaying of a Dearborn, Mich., hotel employee and the wounding of another before a seven-hour standoff with police.

Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged Sunday with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting and obstructing a police officer, two counts of felonious assault, and five counts of felony possession of a firearm in Thursday's attack at a Hampton Inn.

During Sunday's hearing at the 19th District Court, police Cpl. Nicholas Damphousse described the details of the shooting, which began with a verbal altercation between Williams-Lewis and a member of the cleaning staff and escalated to the point where Williams-Lewis was asked to leave his room.

Williams-Lewis retrieved a Mills 4 AR pistol from his room as hotel staff locked themselves into an adjoining room and called 911, Damphousse said. Williams-Lewis then lay in wait by the third-floor elevators as another staff member came to check on the situation. That man was shot when the elevator doors opened. The 55-year-old victim was wounded but did not die until Williams-Lewis fired two additional shots into him.

Williams-Lewis then went down to the lobby from the third floor, where he demanded money from the front desk clerk. The clerk fled into the manager's office, promoting Williams-Lewis to fire two shots into the door, causing shrapnel injuries to the clerk's eyes and face.

The shooting was followed by a standoff with Williams-Lewis, during which the police were in communication with him and implored him to surrender, which he did after seven hours.

Williams-Lewis' family informed Dearborn police that he is a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following standoff

