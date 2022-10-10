Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park

A photo of Clough State Park in Weare, N.H. Photo by John Phelan/ Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old man has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam in the town of Weare, N.H., on Sunday. The Weare Police Department identified the man as Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman of Nashau, N.H.

"There's a rock cliff, a rock face, in that area where he was hiking with some friends and unfortunately lost his footing at some point on their hike and fell," Weare Police Department Sgt. Brandon Montplaisir told WMUR.

Cammarata-Hodgman fell while climbing without gear in an area of Clough State Park that was off the trail and not designated for climbing, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Due to the precarious nature of the cliffs, officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were enlisted to attempt a high-angle extraction.

Weare Fire and Rescue tried to resuscitate the man but was unsuccessful.

Cammarata-Hodgman graduated from Nashua High School South in June, WMUR reported.