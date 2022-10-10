Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 3:17 PM

Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park

By Patrick Hilsman
A photo of Clough State Park in Weare, N.H. Photo by John Phelan/<a href="https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Clough_State_Park,_Weare_NH.jpg">Wikimedia Commons</a>
A photo of Clough State Park in Weare, N.H. Photo by John Phelan/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old man has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam in the town of Weare, N.H., on Sunday.

The Weare Police Department identified the man as Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman of Nashau, N.H.

Advertisement

"There's a rock cliff, a rock face, in that area where he was hiking with some friends and unfortunately lost his footing at some point on their hike and fell," Weare Police Department Sgt. Brandon Montplaisir told WMUR.

Cammarata-Hodgman fell while climbing without gear in an area of Clough State Park that was off the trail and not designated for climbing, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Due to the precarious nature of the cliffs, officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were enlisted to attempt a high-angle extraction.

Weare Fire and Rescue tried to resuscitate the man but was unsuccessful.

Cammarata-Hodgman graduated from Nashua High School South in June, WMUR reported.

Read More

Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain Orlando Slingshot will take down FreeFall ride where teen died Canadian killed by falling tree in Olympic National Park

Latest Headlines

N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.
Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline postponed again
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm to take it public has again postponed a key shareholder meeting to vote on whether to extend the deadline for the merger.
Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thank OPEC+ for high gas prices, AAA says
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- AAA says the big jump in retail gasoline prices is due to production cuts from OPEC and its allies.
NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities charged a 27-year-old Bronx man with murder and manslaughter in the stabbing death of a New York City subway rider in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.
Advocates offer $25,000 reward for arrest in deaths of Arizona wild horses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Advocates offer $25,000 reward for arrest in deaths of Arizona wild horses
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Advocates have offered a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of perpetrators who have been killing wild horses in Apache National Forest in Arizona.
Veteran charged in shooting of Michigan hotel worker
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Veteran charged in shooting of Michigan hotel worker
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A veteran whose family says suffers from PTSD has been charged in the slaying of a Dearborn, Mich., hotel employee and the wounding of another before a seven-hour standoff with police.
Massachusetts husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Massachusetts husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A husband and wife are believed to have died in a murder-suicide incident at a home in Kingston, Mass., police said Monday.
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tampa, Fla., said they are investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and six others wounded.
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's Long Island home, the Republican congressman and authorities said.
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists say a volatile weather pattern could bring the risk of summery severe thunderstorms to wintertime snowflakes in just a few days' time, as a potent cold front crashes through the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, 2 others share Nobel Prize in economics
Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Volcano erupts on small Italian island of Stromboli; no casualties reported
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Two teens injured in shooting outside of New York congressman's home
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge
U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement