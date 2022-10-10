Police: 1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at Tampa lounge

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tampa, Fla., said they are investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and six others wounded.

The Tampa Police Department said in a statement that it is asking the public for help identifying and apprehending the suspect or suspects who were involved in the early Sunday shooting at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St.

Police chief Mary O'Connor said preliminary information indicates the shooting erupted shortly before 3 a.m. as a result of a fight between two groups of people at the lounge.

Police arrived at the scene to find one man dead. Another four men and two women were also found to be suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

"This is senseless violence," O'Connor said. "There's no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar."

According to police, the verbal altercation escalated to a shooting after the two groups were escorted out of the lounge and one person went to their vehicle to retrieve a firearm and opened fired.

"The suspects clear have a disregard for human life," O'Connor said during a press conference. "They opened fire into a crowd of people that weren't doing anything more than just celebrating out here on Franklin Street, so it's a disturbing set of circumstances."

No arrests have been made in the case but O'Connor said that they are aware of at least one suspect.