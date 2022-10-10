NYPD arrest 1, seek 2 suspects in multiple stabbing deaths

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police arrested one suspect in connection to a subway stabbing death last Thursday and are looking for two suspects involved in a bus stabbing death on Sunday. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities have charged a 27-year-old Bronx man with murder and manslaughter in the stabbing death of a New York City subway in what appears to be an unprovoked attack while another stabbing death happened on a bus Sunday. Officers with the New York Police Department arrested Saquan Lemons, 27, on Saturday and added a charge of possession of a weapon along with the murder and manslaughter charges. Advertisement

A 38-year-old Bronx man died Thursday at St. Barnabas Hospital after he was stabbed in the back and chest about 9 p.m. at the 176th Street Station as the subway pulled into the stop. Authorities said the victim was preparing to leave the train and had no prior contact on the train with the suspect.

"Looking at the video, it looks as though the attacker goes after that individual specifically," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said, according to ABC News. "We don't know what the motive is."

Pat Warren, chief of safety and security for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said cameras have helped police identify subway suspects.

"As we've said before, anyone who targets transit riders or employees will have their picture taken and the NYPD will bring them to justice," Warren said, according to WNBC-TV. "In this terrible case, we thank detectives who used video from MTA cameras as part of a successful investigation resulting in the rapid arrest of the suspect."

On Sunday, police said an argument on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus left a 55-year-old man dead. Lamont Barkley was stabbed to death at about 10 p.m. in the Concourse neighborhood.

Barkley was involved in a fight with another man and woman when the male suspect pulled out a weapon and stabbed Barkley several times. Police are searching for both suspects. The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

