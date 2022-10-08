Arizona territorial abortion ban put on hold by appeals court

An Arizona appeals court issued a stay on Friday of a territorial abortion ban until an appeal by Planned Parenthood can be heard. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- An Arizona appeals court has issued a stay of the state's territory-era abortion law until a full appeal by Planned Parenthood can be heard. The decision, issued late Friday, means that abortions can occur legally while the stay is in effect, although it does not impact a newer law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood Arizona said it would restart the procedure at its clinics.

"While today's ruling brings temporary respite to Arizonans, the ongoing threat of this extreme, near-total abortion ban that has no regard for the health care of those across the state, including survivors of rape or incest, remains very real," Planned Parenthood Arizona's president and CEO Brittany Fonteno said in a statement.

The three judge panel sided with Planned Parenthood's argument that "Arizona courts have a responsibility to attempt to harmonize the state's" abortion laws. The 15-week law took effect last month.

"The court further concludes the balance of hardships weigh strongly in favor of granting the stay, given the acute need of healthcare providers, prosecuting agencies, and the public for legal clarity as to the application of our criminal laws. Notably, in the underlying litigation both parties sought some form of such clarification from the court," the ruling states.

Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, State Attorney General Mark Brnovich had asked the Pima County Superior Court to lift an injunction on the 1864 law.

The law at issue requires two to five years in prison for anyone who facilitates an abortion.

A scheduling conference is set for Oct. 11.