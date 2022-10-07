Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 5:51 AM

U.S. sanctions Myanmar company for buying junta weapons from Russia, Belarus

By Darryl Coote
The United States has sanctioned a Myanmar company, its founds and its directors for buying the junta weapons from Russia and Belarus. Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE
The United States has sanctioned a Myanmar company, its founds and its directors for buying the junta weapons from Russia and Belarus. Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned a Myanmar company, its founders and director on accusations of abetting the military junta's ability to carry out human rights abuses by procuring it weapons from Russia and Belarus.

The Treasury Department identified Dynasty International Company Limited, its founders -- brothers Aung Moe Myint and Hlaing Moe Myint -- and its director, Myo Thitsar, for sanctions on Thursday following recent attacks by the military junta on civilian populations.

Advertisement

"Today, we are targeting the support networks and war profiteers that enable weapons procurement for Burma's military regime," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement while referring to Myanmar by its other name.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, seized control of Myanmar on Feb. 1, 2021, in a coup while arresting members of its civilian-elected government, including its leader, Dawn Aung San Suu Kyi, who has since been sentenced to more than 20 years imprisonment.

RELATED Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine

Mass protests followed the coup but were met by a bloody crackdown, resulting in the deaths of nearly 2,340 people with another 15,770 arrested, according to figures Thursday from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Advertisement

In applying the sanctions, the United States cited July's executions of well-known democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, known as Ko Jimmy, and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw as well as Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

It also referenced the Tatmadaw's Sept. 16 helicopter attack on a school that killed more than a dozen people, including 11 children.

RELATED Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat

The Treasury described Aung Moe Myint as a Myanmar businessman whose son is an officer in the Tatmadaw.

Since the coup, Aung Moe Myint has purchased arms for the military and has used his company to procure armaments, missiles and aircraft.

His brother, Hlaing Moe Myint, and Thitsar were hit for their connection with the company.

RELATED New EU sanctions target 'Putin's war machine'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday's sanctions "implicate" Myanmar's long ties to the militaries of Belarus and Russia, which also invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 with the assistance of Minsk.

"We will continue to use our sanctions authorities to target those in Burma and elsewhere supporting Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine, as well as Russia and Belarus' facilitation of the Burmese regime's violence against its own people," he said in a statement.

In a coordinated move, the State Department also designated former Myanmar police chief and deputy home affairs minister Than Hlaing for his involvement "in gross violations of human rights, namely the extrajudicial killing of peaceful protesters" in the wake of the military coup.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Two Russian nationals who traveled to Alaska by boat from their native country earlier this week have requested asylum in the United States, sparking concerns over border security amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following standoff
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following standoff
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing a clerk at a Dearborn, Mich., hotel was safely taken into custody Thursday night following a seven-hour standoff with police, authorities said.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse named sole finalist for University of Florida president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse named sole finalist for University of Florida president
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse has been named the sole finalist for the role of president of the University of Florida and is expected to soon resign from his Senate seat.
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that the world could be heading toward "Armageddon" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not joking" about his threats to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine.
Amazon hiring 150,000 holiday workers with up to $3K signing bonuses
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon hiring 150,000 holiday workers with up to $3K signing bonuses
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Amazon is looking to get a jump on any potential logistics issue, and will hire 150,000 employees in the United States to help deal with the holiday rush, the company said on Thursday.
Mondrian painting could be auctioned for more than $50 million
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mondrian painting could be auctioned for more than $50 million
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- One of Piet Mondrian's most valuable paintings is expected to garner more than $50 million in an auction next month.
Judge gives Elon Musk Oct. 28 deadline to avoid trial in Twitter deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge gives Elon Musk Oct. 28 deadline to avoid trial in Twitter deal
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has until Oct. 28 to close his acquisition of Twitter if he wants to avoid a trial, a Chancery judge in Delaware ruled Thursday.
NYPD vehicle crashes into sidewalk injuring 10 people
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYPD vehicle crashes into sidewalk injuring 10 people
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A marked NYPD vehicle on Thursday crashed into another car which caused it to mount a curb and injure a crowd of people, including children on the sidewalk.
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A suspect was arrested Thursday after a "series of stabbings" left two people dead and six others wounded in Las Vegas, police said.
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol riot
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol riot
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A former Proud Boys leader on Thursday became the first member of the group to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement