Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 5:03 PM

Stocks fall sharply amid strong jobs report

By Jonna Lorenz
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630 points Friday after the Labor Department reported U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1ce3721eb3e8ccb9454f4227540fce28/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630 points Friday after the Labor Department reported U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Stocks fell sharply Friday, giving up many of the gains made during the two-day surge that kicked off October, as the Labor Department reported a drop in unemployment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 630.15 points, or 2.11% to close at 29,296.79. The S&P 500 fell 104.86 points, or 2.8% to 3,639.66, and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 420.91 points, or 3.8%, to 10,652.4.

Advertisement

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed the week ahead, boosted by sharp gains on Monday and Tuesday. The Dow rose 2% for the week, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.5% and the Nasdaq edged up 0.7%.

Friday's lackluster finish comes as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September and unemployment fell to 3.5%.

RELATED Biden touts jobs report, says America's best days are ahead

Continued strength in the economy pushed stocks lower amid concerns that the Federal Reserve's efforts to continue tightening monetary policy to slow inflation will cause a recession.

"While the data was about as expected, the drop in the unemployment rate is seemingly what the markets are obsessed with because of what it means for the Fed," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial, according to CNBC.

Advertisement

"When combined with the low level of initial jobless claims, the pace of firings remains muted and this of course gets the Fed all fired up about continuing its aggressive rate hikes."

RELATED House Democrats want to reduce Middle East troops after OPEC cut

U.S. President Joe Biden touted the jobs report as proof that the economy is strong and manufacturing is returning to the United States.

The 10-year Treasury yield continued its longest growth streak since 1977 to close the week at 3.883%. The two-year yield rose to 4.306%.

Oil markets continued their ascent, buoyed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries plans announced Wednesday to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day beginning in November.

Brent crude climbed 3.7% Friday to $97.92 per barrel, a 15% gain for the week. West Texas Intermediate rose 4.7% Friday to $92.64 a barrel, up 16% for the week.

Read More

U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment falls to 3.5%

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk announces Tesla semi truck deliveries coming in December
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Elon Musk announces Tesla semi truck deliveries coming in December
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that production of the company's semi truck had begun and deliveries to Pepsi would start onDec. 1.
NAACP official Kent Carter shot to death in Turks and Caicos
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NAACP official Kent Carter shot to death in Turks and Caicos
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Virginia NAACP leader was shot to death while on vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the Arlington County NAACP.
Biden touts jobs report, says America's best days are ahead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden touts jobs report, says America's best days are ahead
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- At a Volvo facility in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, President Joe Biden touted the latest jobs report as evidence of a strong economy and manufacturing returning to America.
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Arizona's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have sued Maricopa County officials over poll worker staffing and alleged failure to produce requested records.
4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- An upstate New York man shot and killed his mother, father and wife before turning the gun on himself on Thursday in what authorities are calling a "family tragedy."
Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Uvalde, Texas, school district announced that it was suspending its entire district police force on Friday, in the wake of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting.
Former Coast Guard cadet wins settlement after fatherhood forced him from academy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Coast Guard cadet wins settlement after fatherhood forced him from academy
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A former Coast Guard cadet who was disenrolled from its academy in 2014 before graduating because he became a father won a settlement against the agency that will allow him to become a commissioned officer.
NYC mayor declares humanitarian crisis over GOP migrant shipments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC mayor declares humanitarian crisis over GOP migrant shipments
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams Friday issued an order declaring a humanitarian crisis over thousands of migrant asylum seekers sent to the city by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Hackers steal $570 million in Binance BNB crypto tokens
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hackers steal $570 million in Binance BNB crypto tokens
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hackers stole 2 million Binance BNB cryptocurrency tokens -- worth roughly $570 million -- according to a Friday statement from the BNB Chain.
U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment falls to 3.5%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment falls to 3.5%
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New hires continue in the U.S. economy, but the pace so far is slower than last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement