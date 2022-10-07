Rivian voluntarily recalls 13,000 electric vehicles

Attendees get a close up view of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck on display at the Amazon WS booth during the 2020 International CES, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2020. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Rivian late Friday announced the company would voluntarily recall 13,000 electric vehicles over a loose fastener. The recall was announced in an email to customers on Friday evening and is expected to be posted to the National Transportation and Safety Administration on Saturday, a Rivian spokesperson confirmed to UPI. Advertisement

The company said that it had become aware of seven reports of issues determined to have been caused by the "insufficiently torqued fastener" since September 28.

A loose fastener could cause excessive wheel camber and, in rare cases, separation which could increase the risk for a crash.

RELATED Tesla shares slide on low deliveries

"The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible," the Rivian spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We will begin immediately contacting affected customers to schedule appointments for inspections and repairs if needed."

The Rivian spokesperson said that the company will make any adjustments needed free of charge at its service centers, a repair that "takes a few minutes to complete."

RELATED Rise in EV sales puts auto industry on track to meet emissions goals

"With customer collaboration, we have built out the capacity to complete the needed action in as little as 30 days," the Rivian spokesperson said. "To date, we are not aware of any injuries that have resulted from this issue."

Advertisement

In his email to customers, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe added that a "very small percentage" of repairs may require parts replacements and loaner vehicles will be provided to car owners.

"It's important not to minimize the potential risks involved and why we are volunteering to conduct this recall," Scaringe said.

RELATED Tesla recalls more than 1 million vehicles over automatic window safety issue

Rivian has positioned itself as a competitor to Tesla in recent years and completed its initial public offering last year.

The company makes the R1T pickup truck and an SUV, the R1S, which start at $73,000 and $78,000 respectively.