U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 11:44 PM

Rivian voluntarily recalls 13,000 electric vehicles

By Adam Schrader
Attendees get a close up view of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck on display at the Amazon WS booth during the 2020 International CES, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2020. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a47a275ceda8d1f2a514095310db57b2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Rivian late Friday announced the company would voluntarily recall 13,000 electric vehicles over a loose fastener.

The recall was announced in an email to customers on Friday evening and is expected to be posted to the National Transportation and Safety Administration on Saturday, a Rivian spokesperson confirmed to UPI.

The company said that it had become aware of seven reports of issues determined to have been caused by the "insufficiently torqued fastener" since September 28.

A loose fastener could cause excessive wheel camber and, in rare cases, separation which could increase the risk for a crash.

"The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible," the Rivian spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We will begin immediately contacting affected customers to schedule appointments for inspections and repairs if needed."

The Rivian spokesperson said that the company will make any adjustments needed free of charge at its service centers, a repair that "takes a few minutes to complete."

"With customer collaboration, we have built out the capacity to complete the needed action in as little as 30 days," the Rivian spokesperson said. "To date, we are not aware of any injuries that have resulted from this issue."

In his email to customers, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe added that a "very small percentage" of repairs may require parts replacements and loaner vehicles will be provided to car owners.

"It's important not to minimize the potential risks involved and why we are volunteering to conduct this recall," Scaringe said.

Rivian has positioned itself as a competitor to Tesla in recent years and completed its initial public offering last year.

The company makes the R1T pickup truck and an SUV, the R1S, which start at $73,000 and $78,000 respectively.

