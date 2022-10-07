Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 8:51 PM

NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Mairam Cisse Issouf, one of the suspects, is seen in a green morph suit in a photo provided by the NYPD. Photo courtesy of NYPD
Mairam Cisse Issouf, one of the suspects, is seen in a green morph suit in a photo provided by the NYPD. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.

The four women were allegedly part of a gang of nine suspects who were caught on video attacking two 19-year-old victims who were waiting for a train in Times Square around 2 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD confirmed to UPI. The video was first posted to Reddit by a user under the name RoBoyJones.

Advertisement

The women can be seen in the video throwing punches and shoving the teens to the ground as one spins around a subway pole to kick one of the teens in the chest.

The NYPD identified the four suspects as Darian Peguero, 26, Ciante Alston, 26, Mairam Issouf, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, who are all residents of the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. The other five suspects have not yet been identified.

RELATED NYPD vehicle crashes into sidewalk injuring 10 people

Each of the four suspects has an extensive criminal history, with Peguero leading with nine prior arrests. Alston has been arrested three times, Soto has been arrested twice and Issouf has been arrested one previous time.

Advertisement

Police said the encounter began after an accidental bump on the subway platform shortly after the green gang, a group of TikTok performers, had just finished filming a video in Times Square. A TikTok video reviewed by UPI appears to shows the group in Times Square before the attack.

During the attack, the victims -- who have not been named -- were robbed of a cellphone and a purse that contained one of the victim's IDs, police said.

RELATED Justice Department announces sentencing, arrest over election threats

"My daughter is a tiny little girl and so is her friend and some of these women were three times their size. They were big women," the mom of one of the victims told the New York Daily News.

"Thankfully my daughter is here. It could have been so much worse. These people belong in cages."

The mother told the New York Post that her daughter was celebrating her 19th birthday when the attack sent her to the hospital.

RELATED Rochester, N.Y., to pay $12M in Daniel Prude wrongful death suit

"This is how she spent her 19th birthday," the mother said. "I hope they get what they deserve and then some because it's disgusting."

People with information about the suspects are urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Advertisement

RELATED 4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide

Latest Headlines

San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A San Antonio police officer was fired after shooting a 17-year-old boy in a McDonald's parking lot.
Stocks fall sharply amid strong jobs report
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Stocks fall sharply amid strong jobs report
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Stocks fell sharply Friday, giving up many of the gains made during the two-day surge that kicked off October, as the Labor Department reported a drop in unemployment.
Elon Musk announces Tesla semi truck deliveries coming in December
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Tesla semi truck deliveries coming in December
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that production of the company's semi truck had begun and deliveries to Pepsi would start onDec. 1.
NAACP official Kent Carter shot to death in Turks and Caicos
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NAACP official Kent Carter shot to death in Turks and Caicos
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Virginia NAACP leader was shot to death while on vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the Arlington County NAACP.
Biden touts jobs report, says America's best days are ahead
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden touts jobs report, says America's best days are ahead
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- At a Volvo facility in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, President Joe Biden touted the latest jobs report as evidence of a strong economy and manufacturing returning to America.
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Arizona's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have sued Maricopa County officials over poll worker staffing and alleged failure to produce requested records.
4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- An upstate New York man shot and killed his mother, father and wife before turning the gun on himself on Thursday in what authorities are calling a "family tragedy."
Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Uvalde, Texas, school district announced that it was suspending its entire district police force on Friday, in the wake of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting.
Former Coast Guard cadet wins settlement after fatherhood forced him from academy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Coast Guard cadet wins settlement after fatherhood forced him from academy
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A former Coast Guard cadet who was disenrolled from its academy in 2014 before graduating because he became a father won a settlement against the agency that will allow him to become a commissioned officer.
NYC mayor declares humanitarian crisis over GOP migrant shipments
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NYC mayor declares humanitarian crisis over GOP migrant shipments
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams Friday issued an order declaring a humanitarian crisis over thousands of migrant asylum seekers sent to the city by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide
4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement