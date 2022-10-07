Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 2:16 PM

4 New York family members shot, killed in murder-suicide

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- An upstate New York man shot and killed his mother, father and wife before turning the gun on himself on Thursday in what authorities are calling a "family tragedy."

The Buffalo News independently confirmed the deaths of Erik Bergum, his wife Mary Beth Bergum along with his parents Nancy and Mark Bergum.

Advertisement

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said it found the bodies of Eric and Mark Bergum in the town of Newstead, N.Y., late Thursday morning in what it called a murder-suicide.

While investigating that shooting, authorities learned of the deaths of Mary Beth Bergum and Nancy Bergum at separate locations in Clarence, N.Y., about 12 miles away. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff's office said the shooting remained under investigation Friday and there was no imminent danger to the public.

"It's a family tragedy," Sheriff John Garcia said Thursday afternoon, according to the Buffalo News. "It's a terrible, terrible event for everyone."

Read More

FBI: Murder rate, other violent crime stayed flat in 2021 Court seeking jurors for Wisconsin parade murder trial after disruptions California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say

Latest Headlines

Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Uvalde, Texas, school district announced that it was suspending its entire district police force on Friday, in the wake of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting.
Former Coast Guard cadet wins settlement after fatherhood forced him from academy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Coast Guard cadet wins settlement after fatherhood forced him from academy
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A former Coast Guard cadet who was disenrolled from its academy in 2014 before graduating because he became a father won a settlement against the agency that will allow him to become a commissioned officer.
NYC mayor declares humanitarian crisis over GOP migrant shipments
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYC mayor declares humanitarian crisis over GOP migrant shipments
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams Friday issued an order declaring a humanitarian crisis over thousands of migrant asylum seekers sent to the city by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Hackers steal $570 million in Binance BNB crypto tokens
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hackers steal $570 million in Binance BNB crypto tokens
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hackers stole 2 million Binance BNB cryptocurrency tokens -- worth roughly $570 million -- according to a Friday statement from the BNB Chain.
U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment falls to 3.5%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment falls to 3.5%
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New hires continue in the U.S. economy, but the pace so far is slower than last year.
Justice Department sentences one, arrests another over election threats
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department sentences one, arrests another over election threats
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making threats against Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold, while an Iowa man was charged with making threats against Arizona elections officials.
U.S. redirects airline passengers from Uganda for Ebola screenings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. redirects airline passengers from Uganda for Ebola screenings
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has begun "enhanced screening" of airline passengers traveling from Uganda amid a rapidly spreading Ebola crisis in the east African nation.
U.S. sanctions Myanmar company for buying junta weapons from Russia, Belarus
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Myanmar company for buying junta weapons from Russia, Belarus
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a Myanmar company, its founders and director on accusations of abetting the military junta's ability to carry out human rights abuses by buying it weapons from Russia and Belarus.
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Two Russian nationals who traveled to Alaska by boat from their native country earlier this week have requested asylum in the United States, sparking concerns over border security amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following standoff
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following standoff
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing a clerk at a Dearborn, Mich., hotel was safely taken into custody Thursday night following a seven-hour standoff with police, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement