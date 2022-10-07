Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 10:07 AM

U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment falls to 3.5%

Job gains in the U.S. economy continued in September

By Daniel J. Graeber
A now hiring banner is seen outside a waste management business in Irwindale, California. U.S. federal data show continued strength in employment. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b4c35496c2aa2aba55f4b50c4a4fb5d5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A now hiring banner is seen outside a waste management business in Irwindale, California. U.S. federal data show continued strength in employment. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. employers added more workers than expected to payrolls in September, though an official said Friday that new hires were not as strong as last year.

U.S. employers added 263,000 hires to their headcounts in September, slightly more than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. That keeps pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep going with aggressive rate hikes to cool the economy.

Advertisement

Inflation is running red hot and there are lingering signs that most major economies are flirting with recession. A formal recession, however, would not have this strong of a labor market. The more payrolls increase, the stronger consumer demand becomes. That demand, in turn, contributes to inflation as it runs against various supply-side problems.

But William Beach, the commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, suggested the job market may be sputtering a bit.

RELATED U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession

"Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 thus far in 2022, compared with 562,000 per month in 2021," he said.

The unemployment rate of 3.5% is still considered healthy, however. The rate is down 0.2 percent from the previous month.

Nela Richardson, the chief economist at private payroll processor ADP, said earlier this week that job increases have been more or less steady for much of the year, but wage increases may be another story.

Advertisement

Federal data show that hourly earnings for all non-farm employees rose by a paltry 10 cents last month. That's an increase of 0.3% from August and far below the rate of inflation. So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, increased by 0.6% from July to August.

Elsewhere of note are data on pandemic-related issues. The government reported about 5.2% of the workforce telecommuted to work, down from 6.5% the prior month and lower than the 35.4% who did so in May 2020, the first month those data were collected.

In September, there were 1.4 million people who said they couldn't find work because their offices closed or lost business due to the pandemic. That's down from 1.9 million in August and 49.8 million in May 2020.

RELATED Chairman Powell says Fed must move 'forthrightly, strongly' to fight inflation

Even with the silver lining, U.S. policymakers warned there may be tough times ahead. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising its interest rates in an effort to cool demand, but it may be pumping the brakes so hard that job losses are inevitable.

A report published Monday by the United Nations was critical of the Federal Reserve's repeated interest rate hikes.

"The world is headed towards a global recession and prolonged stagnation unless we quickly change the current policy course of monetary and fiscal tightening in advanced economies," the report said.

Advertisement

Read More

Markets tumble after Fed hikes interest rate again

Latest Headlines

Hackers steal $570 million in Binance BNB crypto tokens
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Hackers steal $570 million in Binance BNB crypto tokens
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hackers stole 2 million Binance BNB cryptocurrency tokens -- worth roughly $570 million -- according to a Friday statement from the BNB Chain.
Justice Department sentences one, arrests another over election threats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department sentences one, arrests another over election threats
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making threats against Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold, while an Iowa man was charged with making threats against Arizona elections officials.
U.S. redirects airline passengers from Uganda for Ebola screenings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. redirects airline passengers from Uganda for Ebola screenings
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has begun "enhanced screening" of airline passengers traveling from Uganda amid a rapidly spreading Ebola crisis in the east African nation.
U.S. sanctions Myanmar company for buying junta weapons from Russia, Belarus
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Myanmar company for buying junta weapons from Russia, Belarus
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a Myanmar company, its founders and director on accusations of abetting the military junta's ability to carry out human rights abuses by buying it weapons from Russia and Belarus.
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Two Russian nationals who traveled to Alaska by boat from their native country earlier this week have requested asylum in the United States, sparking concerns over border security amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following standoff
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following standoff
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing a clerk at a Dearborn, Mich., hotel was safely taken into custody Thursday night following a seven-hour standoff with police, authorities said.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse named sole finalist for University of Florida president
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse named sole finalist for University of Florida president
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse has been named the sole finalist for the role of president of the University of Florida and is expected to soon resign from his Senate seat.
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that the world could be heading toward "Armageddon" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not joking" about his threats to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine.
Amazon hiring 150,000 holiday workers with up to $3K signing bonuses
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Amazon hiring 150,000 holiday workers with up to $3K signing bonuses
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Amazon is looking to get a jump on any potential logistics issue, and will hire 150,000 employees in the United States to help deal with the holiday rush, the company said on Thursday.
Mondrian painting could be auctioned for more than $50 million
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Mondrian painting could be auctioned for more than $50 million
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- One of Piet Mondrian's most valuable paintings is expected to garner more than $50 million in an auction next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Russia makes gains in Donetsk; Ukraine expands Kherson successes
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
Two Russians arrive in Alaska by boat amid Putin's war in Ukraine
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
American tourist smashes Vatican sculptures after demanding to see Pope Francis
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Biden warns of 'Armageddon' amid Russia nuclear threat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement