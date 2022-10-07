Trending
Oct. 7, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force

By Matt Bernardini
The Uvalde, Texas school district announced it was suspending its entire district police force Friday, in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Uvalde, Texas school district announced it was suspending its entire district police force Friday, in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May.

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Uvalde, Texas, school district announced that it was suspending its entire district police force on Friday, in the wake of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting.

The district said it requested more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to be stationed on school grounds and extra-curricular activities in place of the school police force.

"We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition." the school district said, according to ABC News.

Ken Mueller, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's director of student services opted to retire instead of being placed on administrative leave. Lt. Miguel Hernandez, who was tasked with leading the department in the fallout from the attack, was placed on administrative leave.

Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi, was killed at Robb Elementary, told ABC News that Friday's news was "what we've been asking for -- it's more than we've been asking for."

On Thursday, the Uvalde School District fired Crimson Elizondo for her conduct during the massacre that killed 21 people. Elizondo was with the Texas Department of Public Safety when the shooting occurred. She was the first member of the DPS to enter the hallway at Robb Elementary School after the shooter gained entry. However, she did not bring her rifle or vest into the school.

Elizondo was hired subsequently by the school district, which did not specify the date she joined. Her hiring had been met with protests by the parents of some of the victims.

2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas Biden marks five years since 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

