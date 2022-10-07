Trending
Oct. 7, 2022 / 3:33 PM

NAACP official Kent Carter shot to death in Turks and Caicos

By Doug Cunningham
Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP branch in Arlington County, Va., was shot to death while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Police there say Carter was not targeted. They say it appears to have been a gang-related shooting into a tourist shuttle. <a href=" https://mailchi.mp/arlingtonnaacp/public-statement-notification-of-tragic-loss?e=ae35d75444"> Photo courtesy of the Arlington County NAACP</a>
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Virginia NAACP leader was shot to death while on vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the Arlington County NAACP.

Kent Carter, vice president of the Arlington County NAACP branch, was killed in a string of possibly gang-related shootings that took three lives, according to the New York Times. Bullets were fired into a vehicle transporting tourists, according to the local police commissioner in the Turks and Caicos.

Carter was celebrating his 40th birthday with the vacation. Carter and his girlfriend were on a hotel shuttle back from a beach when the vehicle was suddenly hit by gunfire.

The NAACP branch said in a statement that Carter was an activist and philanthropist well known "for his dedication to, and uplifting of, our community."

The statement said the NAACP is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss and expressed "our deepest sympathies" to Carter's family.

Julius D. Spain, Jr., president of the Arlington County NAACP, said Kent was a "gentle giant" who was very passionate about social justice and civil rights."

A Turks and Caicos government statement on Kent's death said, "The incident which occurred was accidental and not one where the victim was targeted." The statement said the government regrets the violence that took Carter's life and said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

"While the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police force continues their investigations, we wish to reassure the public (citizens, residents and visitors alike) that the safety and security of all is our top priority."

