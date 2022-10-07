Trending
Oct. 7, 2022 / 4:47 PM

Elon Musk announces Tesla semi truck deliveries coming in December

By Matt Bernardini
Tesla's latest vehicle, an electric semi-truck, will be ready for deliveries to Pepsi starting Dec. 1, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday. Photo by Tesla/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f60d454166949c66a013ab29c537c374/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that production of the company's semi truck had begun and deliveries to Pepsi would start Dec. 1.

In a statement Friday, Pepsi said that the trucks would support its Frito-Lays plant in Modesto, Calif., and its beverage plant in Sacramento. Neither side has announced how many trucks will be delivered.

"We are looking forward to this next step in our PepsiCo Positive journey and will provide more details once we have taken delivery," PepsiCo spokesperson Andrea Foote said, according to CNN, referring to the company's sustainability efforts.

Musk said that the trucks would be able to travel 500 miles on a single charge, but they are heavier than conventional diesel trucks. Their production has been delayed for several years.

Pepsi first placed an order for 100 trucks in 2017 and Walmart, FedEx, Anheuser-Busch and others have claimed they made reservations.

Tesla's Cybertruck and Tesla Roadster production have both been pushed back to 2023 after a series of delays.

Musk's semi truck announcement did not immediately jolt Tesla stock higher. Tesla shares fell roughly 5% in trading Friday morning.

