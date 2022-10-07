Elon Musk announces Tesla semi truck deliveries coming in December

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that production of the company's semi truck had begun and deliveries to Pepsi would start Dec. 1.

In a statement Friday, Pepsi said that the trucks would support its Frito-Lays plant in Modesto, Calif., and its beverage plant in Sacramento. Neither side has announced how many trucks will be delivered.

Advertisement Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

"We are looking forward to this next step in our PepsiCo Positive journey and will provide more details once we have taken delivery," PepsiCo spokesperson Andrea Foote said, according to CNN, referring to the company's sustainability efforts.

Musk said that the trucks would be able to travel 500 miles on a single charge, but they are heavier than conventional diesel trucks. Their production has been delayed for several years.

Pepsi first placed an order for 100 trucks in 2017 and Walmart, FedEx, Anheuser-Busch and others have claimed they made reservations.

Tesla's Cybertruck and Tesla Roadster production have both been pushed back to 2023 after a series of delays.