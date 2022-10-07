Trending
Oct. 7, 2022 / 2:41 AM

Police: Gunman accused of killing hotel clerk safely taken into custody following standoff

By Darryl Coote
A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday night following an hourslong standoff with police that began when he allegedly shot and killed a clerk at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Mich. Image courtesy of Google Maps/<a href="https://www.google.com/maps/@42.3047305,-83.2500857,3a,75y,359.63h,111.95t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1so2VT-eDE6fja-liZ9fYiPQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192">Website</a>
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing a clerk at a Dearborn, Mich., hotel was safely taken into custody Thursday night following a seven-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin identified the suspected gunman during a press conference as a 38-year-old man with a history of mental health and drug abuse, stating he was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m.

The man is accused of fatally shooting the 55-year-old clerk of the Hampton Inn on 22324 Michigan Ave. shortly after 1 p.m. following a confrontation over his bill.

The police chief said the victim was "just trying to do his job" when he was shot by the suspect who was "upset, asking for a refund."

When the gunman saw officers arrive at the scene, he barricaded himself in his third floor hotel room, from which he threatened police and pointed a rifle at them, Shahin said.

"It was quite tenuous," he said.

Throughout the negotiations, authorities closed Michigan Ave. while urging the public to "stay away from the scene."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement of thanks to those who responded to the shooting.

"My heart is with the families impacted by today's shooting," she said. "We must come together to keep people safe and hold those responsible accountable."

Shahin said police "far too often" confront people armed with firearms who are suffering from mental illness, and that it usually ends in tragedy.

"There's a broader issue here than what's happening in the city of Dearborn -- the combination of mental illness and access to firearms," he said. "I hope we can find a solution for that."

The Detroit Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it responded to the scene.

