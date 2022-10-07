Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 5:32 PM

San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot

By Matt Bernardini

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A San Antonio police officer was fired after shooting a 17-year-old boy in a McDonald's parking lot.

Erik Cantu, the victim, has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, but his condition was not disclosed Friday.

Officer James Brennand responded to the McDonalds about 10:45 p.m. Sunday for an unrelated disturbance call, police said. Cantu's car was not the reason for the disturbance call.

"As the officer attempted to gather information from witnesses, he noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before as the officer attempted a stop because the registered license plate did not match the actual vehicle," Capt. Alyssa Campos, the department's training commander, said in a video statement.

Campos said that Brennand abruptly opened the door and said "get out of the car" to Cantu.

Cantu put the car in reverse, and then Brennand opened fire, hitting Cantu as he drove away.

Cantu has been charged with evading detention with a vehicle and assault. Police have not said if the car was stolen.

Brennand had been on the force for seven months, and still was on probation -- a standard practice for San Antonio officers who graduated from the police academy less than a year ago.

"The former officer's actions are indefensible and do not align with our training, tactics and procedures," Chief William McManus said. "As such, I terminated him. I will withhold further comment as this incident is still under investigation."

Read More

Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force

