Oct. 7, 2022 / 3:24 PM

Biden touts jobs report, says America's best days are ahead

By Matt Bernardini
U.S. President Joe Biden touted the latest jobs report on Friday as he spoke at a Volvo facility in Hagerstown, Md. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ae6dd5c2bfdbedb56fa793aa97e514b8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- At a Volvo facility in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, President Joe Biden touted the latest jobs report as evidence of a strong economy and manufacturing returning to America.

The latest jobs report showed that 263,000 jobs were created in September, which Biden welcomed as proof that companies are reinvesting domestically.

"We made historic government investment in America, spurring incredible private-sector investment in America," Biden said in his remarks. "All across America, we're proving 'Made in America' isn't just a slogan, it's a reality, for proving that our best days are ahead of us, not behind us."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the jobs report reflects a transition to stable and steady growth and the 3.5% unemployment rate reported Friday is consistent with a healthy economy.

"Today's unemployment rate matches its lowest level in 50 years," she said.

William Beach, the commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, suggested the job market may be sputtering a bit.

"Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 thus far in 2022, compared with 562,000 per month in 2021," he said.

Looking ahead to the midterm elections in 32 days, Biden warned that if Republicans were to win control of Congress, they would enact policies that jeopardize Social Security, Medicare and veterans benefits.

"It's a choice between two very different ways of looking at the economy," he said.

He also called out Republicans who voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying it was socialism, but then asked for money from it.

"You can't make this stuff up. I was surprised to see so many socialists in the Republican caucus," he said.

