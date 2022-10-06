Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 12:40 AM

Uber's former security chief guilty in data breach coverup

By Sheri Walsh
Uber's former security chief was found guilty Wednesday of criminal obstruction for failing to report a massive data breach to federal authorities. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d6c74033b8785afea85b11ecf88248f0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Uber's former security chief was found guilty Wednesday of criminal obstruction for failing to report a massive data breach to federal authorities. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Uber Technologies Inc.'s former security chief has been convicted of criminal obstruction for failing to report a massive data breach to federal authorities six years ago.

A jury in San Francisco federal court found Joseph Sullivan guilty Wednesday following a three-week trial that focused on how cybersecurity teams respond to hacking incidents, as well as Sullivan's decision not to disclose the ride share giant's security lapse in 2016.

Advertisement

"While we obviously disagree with the jury's verdict, we appreciate their dedication and effort in this case," Sullivan's lawyer David Angeli said. "Mr. Sullivan's sole focus -- in this incident and throughout his distinguished career -- has been ensuring the safety of people's personal data on the Internet."

Sullivan, who was convicted of both charges against him, faces five years in prison for obstructing a government investigation and up to three years in prison for concealing the breach that compromised the personal data of 50 million customers and 7 million drivers.

RELATED Uber adds 911 texting, direct calls to security company in safety overhaul

Sullivan's lawyers argued that he actually protected the millions of customer and driver records after they were accessed by an anonymous hacker who demanded $100,000. The money was paid by Sullivan's team as a "bug bounty" to prevent the hackers from disclosing they had stolen the data. Sullivan claimed other executives at Uber knew about the hack, but chose not to tell regulators for more than a year.

Advertisement

Prosecutors argued the "bug bounty" payment allowed Sullivan to cover up the incident and avoid reporting it to the Federal Trade Commission, which was already investigating Uber's security practices over an earlier breach in 2014.

"Sullivan affirmatively worked to hide the data breach from the Federal Trade Commission and took steps to prevent the hackers from being caught," Stephanie Hinds, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, said in a statement. "We will not tolerate concealment of important information from the public by corporate executives more interested in protecting their reputation and that of their employers than in protecting users."

RELATED Uber to pay millions for overcharging riders with disabilities

Uber fired Sullivan in 2017. He was charged by federal authorities three years later. Uber's failure to report the 2016 data breach cost the ride share $148 million in a settlement paid out to all 50 states.

RELATED Report: Sexual assaults in Uber vehicles decreased amid pandemic; fatal crashes rose

Latest Headlines

Texas inmate executed after delay over religious rights
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Texas inmate executed after delay over religious rights
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Texas death row inmate John Henry Ramirez, who won a delay from the Supreme Court last year on religious grounds, was executed on Wednesday after a judge rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the execution.
Texas attorney general forced to testify in abortion lawsuit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas attorney general forced to testify in abortion lawsuit
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must testify in a high-profile lawsuit over the state's abortion laws, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
GM Financial to pay $3.5M to U.S. service members for repossessing vehicles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GM Financial to pay $3.5M to U.S. service members for repossessing vehicles
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- GM Financial has agreed to pay more than $3.5 million to 71 U.S. service members who had their vehicles illegally repossessed or were denied requests to terminate their auto leases, according to the Justice Department.
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Education Department: Student loan forgiveness could cost $305B over 10 years
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Education Department: Student loan forgiveness could cost $305B over 10 years
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Wednesday that President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans could cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade.
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court agreed to fast-track the Justice Department's appeal of a lower court order requiring a third-party special master review hundreds of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's home.
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
President Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis pledge they'll work together on hurricane relief
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
President Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis pledge they'll work together on hurricane relief
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured damage from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon and announced their intention to work together to help the state rebuild.
FBI: Murder rate, other violent crime stayed flat in 2021
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI: Murder rate, other violent crime stayed flat in 2021
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Violent and property crime remained steady in the United States throughout 2021 after a significant spike in the murder rate in 2020, according to new report Wednesday from the FBI.
Florida citrus growers report crop losses after Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida citrus growers report crop losses after Hurricane Ian
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Some Florida citrus growers have lost up to 80% of their crop in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which knocked oranges to the ground with high winds and flooded groves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement