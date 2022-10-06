Trending
Oct. 6, 2022 / 3:53 PM

Orlando Slingshot will take down FreeFall ride where teen died

By Doug Cunningham
Attorney Michael Haggard announcing a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Tyre Sampson in St. Louis on April 26. Tyre died in a fall from the FreeFall ride at Orlando ICON Park. Orlando Slingshot, which leases land for the ride from ICON, said Thursday it will take down the FreeFall ride as a result of Tyre's death. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bdd3d22c5fbb52da665de3e009c11bd3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Orlando Slingshot announced Thursday it will take down the 400-foot-tall FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Florida in response to the accidental death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride in March.

"We are devastated by Tyre's death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre's family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall," Orlando Slingshot's Ritchie Armstrong said in a statement. "In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name."

The timing of the ride's takedown will be determined "by the approvals of all involved parties and regulatory entities," the statement said. Details on the scholarship are being developed.

Orlando Slingshot operates the FreeFall on land leased from ICON Park.

"Tyre's death is a tragedy that we will never forget," ICON Park said in a statement Thursday. "As the landlord, ICON Park welcomes and appreciates Orlando Slingshot's decision to take down the ride."

An autopsy determined that Tyre died of blunt force trauma when he fell more than 70 feet from the FreeFall ride. The Medical Examiner in Orange County also determined that Tyre exceeded the 287-pound weight limit of the ride.

Tyre's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in April. It alleged that the FreeFall ride was unreasonably dangerous and the teen died as a result of the park's negligence.

