Orlando Slingshot will take down FreeFall ride where teen died

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Orlando Slingshot announced Thursday it will take down the 400-foot-tall FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Florida in response to the accidental death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride in March.
"We are devastated by Tyre's death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre's family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall," Orlando Slingshot's Ritchie Armstrong said in a statement. "In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name."