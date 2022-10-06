Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 10:40 PM

Biden warns of 'Armageddon,' says Putin 'not joking' about using nuclear weapons

By Adam Schrader
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the members of the media on the South Lawn walks of the White House in Washington before his departure to Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/11fd50f74a864a7dde8e89ea41d4802f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the members of the media on the South Lawn walks of the White House in Washington before his departure to Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that the world could be heading toward "Armageddon" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not joking" about his threats to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine.

His comments came at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertisement

Biden said the United States is trying to find an "off-ramp" for Putin amid the "prospect of Armageddon."

"He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming," Biden said.

RELATED British grid operator preparing for possibility of winter power cuts

"I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use tactical nuclear weapons and not end up with Armageddon."

His comments come after national security advisor Jake Sullivan said last week that the United States does not presently see "indications about the imminent use of nuclear weapons."

Putin signed a decree Wednesday, ostensibly taking over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is Europe's largest nuclear power facility, after illegally annexing the region and three others into Russia even as Russian troops continue to suffer steep losses.

Advertisement

The nuclear power plant's director-general, who was abducted by Russian forces last week, has since been released. Putin has also recently renewed his nuclear threats.

"And at the threat to the territorial integrity of our country, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people," Putin said in a recent televised national address. "It's not a bluff."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday praised the support of neighboring countries after Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO after the presidents of nine central and eastern European nations issued a joint statement backing Ukraine's longshot bid and condemning Russia's war.

RELATED New EU sanctions target 'Putin's war machine'

A recent scientific study published in the journal Nature Food found that billions would die of hunger after a nuclear war between the United States and Russia.

Read More

Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex

Latest Headlines

Amazon hiring 150,000 holiday workers with up to $3K signing bonuses
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon hiring 150,000 holiday workers with up to $3K signing bonuses
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Amazon is looking to get a jump on any potential logistics issue, and will hire 150,000 employees in the United States to help deal with the holiday rush, the company said on Thursday.
Mondrian painting could be auctioned for more than $50 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mondrian painting could be auctioned for more than $50 million
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- One of Piet Mondrian's most valuable paintings is expected to garner more than $50 million in an auction next month.
Judge gives Elon Musk Oct. 28 deadline to avoid trial in Twitter deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge gives Elon Musk Oct. 28 deadline to avoid trial in Twitter deal
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has until Oct. 28 to close his acquisition of Twitter if he wants to avoid a trial, a Chancery judge in Delaware ruled Thursday.
NYPD vehicle crashes into sidewalk injuring 10 people
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD vehicle crashes into sidewalk injuring 10 people
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A marked NYPD vehicle on Thursday crashed into another car which caused it to mount a curb and injure a crowd of people, including children on the sidewalk.
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A suspect was arrested Thursday after a "series of stabbings" left two people dead and six others wounded in Las Vegas, police said.
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol riot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol riot
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A former Proud Boys leader on Thursday became the first member of the group to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Judge blocks portions of New York's gun restrictions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge blocks portions of New York's gun restrictions
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- New York's newest gun laws likely violate the Second Amendment, a U.S. District Court Judge said on Thursday, while temporarily halting some of the new legislation.
Jan 6. committee sets next hearing for Oct. 13
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan 6. committee sets next hearing for Oct. 13
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 committee announced Thursday that it would hold its next public hearing Oct. 13.
Biden pardons federal marijuana offenses, urges states to follow
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden pardons federal marijuana offenses, urges states to follow
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday pardons for some federal marijuana offenses and a plan to review how the drug is classified under federal law.
Biden touts IBM's $20B investment in New York
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden touts IBM's $20B investment in New York
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and touted IBM's announcement that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley on research and development initiatives over the next 10 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement