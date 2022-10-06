Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 12:51 PM

Study: 14 U.S. states now lack access to abortion

By Patrick Hilsman
Abortion rights activists and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund hold a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/066e5c280800f6c07d84d59376f30240/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Abortion rights activists and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund hold a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Fourteen U.S. states lack abortion services after the closing of 66 clinics since the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday.

The report from the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on reproductive rights, found that 66 of 79 clinics in 15 states have been forced to stop offering abortion care over laws mandating either complete bans or bans after six weeks gestation.

Advertisement

The other 13 clinics were all in Georgia, which bans abortions after six weeks, leaving 14 states without providers: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The analysis counted 125,780 abortions in 2020 in those 14 states and 41,620 in Georgia.

The clinic closures leave 29% of American women of reproductive age without access to abortion care in their home states. The analysis cited anecdotal evidence indicating providers in other states are facing an overload of cases.

The analysis warns that 26 states are likely to have restrictions or abortion bans within a year. Multiple states, including South Carolina, Indiana and Ohio, have imposed total or six-week abortion bans that have blocked by courts.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called on voters to support candidates for Congress who would move to codify the right to abortion in federal legislation. The midterm elections are Nov. 8.

Read More

Biden: Back lawmakers who support equal access to abortion Texas attorney general forced to testify in abortion lawsuit Anti-abortion protester arrested for shoving elderly Planned Parenthood escort

Latest Headlines

Unemployment claims surge to five week high
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Unemployment claims surge to five week high
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The number of people applying for unemployment benefits jumped to a five-week high of 219,000, according to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.
Google unveils first smartwatch, new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Google unveils first smartwatch, new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Google revealed more information on Thursday about its first watch, the Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phone at an event in New York City.
Survey: Nearly half of Americans rate healthcare as poor or failing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Survey: Nearly half of Americans rate healthcare as poor or failing
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Nearly half of Americans give the healthcare system an extremely poor or failing grade in the 2022 West Health-Gallup Healthcare in America Report released Thursday.
Peloton announces yet another cut in payroll
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Peloton announces yet another cut in payroll
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The head of struggling fitness technology company Peloton said Thursday it was necessary to enact deep cuts to its payroll to achieve positive cash flow.
Biden to join IBM executives in New York to tout new tech investments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to join IBM executives in New York to tout new tech investments
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to tout IBM's announcement that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley on research and development initiatives over the next 10 years.
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Frazeysburg, Ohio church pastor arrested Wednesday is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
138-year-old Sanibel lighthouse survives Hurricane Ian, but not unscathed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
138-year-old Sanibel lighthouse survives Hurricane Ian, but not unscathed
The historic Sanibel Island Lighthouse has weathered many a hurricane, but the fortitude of the skeleton lighthouse was put to the test once more when Hurricane Ian roared ashore.
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A professor at the University of Arizona was shot to death on campus Wednesday, and a former student has been arrested in connection with the killing.
D.C. deputy mayor charged with parking lot assault
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
D.C. deputy mayor charged with parking lot assault
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart was arrested earlier this week on accusations of assaulting a man in the parking lot of an Arlington, Va., shopping center, police said.
DACA remains intact as appeals court sends case back to lower court in Texas
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DACA remains intact as appeals court sends case back to lower court in Texas
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday sent a case challenging the legality of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA back to a lower court in Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement