Oct. 6, 2022 / 5:08 PM

Jan 6. committee sets next hearing for Oct. 13

By Matt Bernardini
The Jan. 6 committee said Thursday that its next public hearing would be held Oct. 13. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/90f6ecc3d6fa68a953fabe1913bff59c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 committee announced Thursday that it would hold its next public hearing on Oct. 13.

The committee postponed the hearing due to Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida. The next hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

According to NBC News, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that the hearing's format would diverge from the one used during their series of hearings over the summer so that each of the nine lawmakers will have a chance to speak.

While members haven't said what the next hearing will focus on, the panel has recently interviewed Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The committee held eight public hearings over the summer, the most recent in July.

The postponed hearing was primed to receive major public attention. Following the panel's last session, it promised more hearings after having received more evidence.

"I think it'll be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings, but it too will be in a very thematic -- it will tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump's plot to overturn the election," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in an interview with CNN last month.

