Google on Thursday shared details about its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phone at an event in New York City. Photo courtesy of Google/UPI

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Google revealed more information on Thursday about its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phone at an event in New York City. All three of the products will launch on Oct. 13. The Pixel Watch will embed health-tracking features from Fitbit, which Google acquired for about $2.1 billion.

The Pixel Watch will carry with it a six-month Fitbit premium membership. That service includes access to more than 200 workouts and will offer information on how sleep and heart rate trends have changed over time and more.

"The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch designed and built by us and the first time we're bringing together Google's helpfulness and Fitbit's health and fitness expertise," Google said in a statement.

"And it's all presented in a new, reimagined WearOS experience, and designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well ask Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.

Google first teased the new phone models in May, during a keynote address. Both phones will run using the Android 13 operating system and feature the company's custom Tensor mobile chip.

