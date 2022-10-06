Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 3:13 AM

Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Jasleen Kaur (L), Jasdeep Singh and baby Aroohi Dheri who were kidnapped from a South Merced store have been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/MercedSheriffOffice/posts/pfbid02BHe521yJo5SVCMRz7wzV8TT9Do9zrvPQLMdvC2E5PQ1dtLP1iUUgKe2VK7ftgpoDl?__cft__[0]=AZVHyzvIvZNx5XG4REhvWFIyQeEiKyOTvLLLAhQhZVYl3qPfVwK73D8CzwmOZIXJ7o5pCzGuubyhK9iIDcE-77RVPH56wCWgZbkNXPg-PNSLGweNc-6AY3AnF8AN-39t68oNSP9is1mUVslApzhSbeyd&amp;__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R">Facebook</a>/UPI
Jasleen Kaur (L), Jasdeep Singh and baby Aroohi Dheri who were kidnapped from a South Merced store have been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office/Facebook/UPI

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in California late Wednesday said a family of four kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this week have all been found dead.

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, located about 65 miles northwest of Fresno, Calif., told reporters during a press conference that the bodies were found close together in an extremely remote farm area of the county.

Advertisement

"Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are, in fact, deceased," Warnke said.

Police have been searching for the family since Monday morning when they were taken from a local business against their will.

RELATED Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after 6 years of detention

The victims are 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, as well as her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Their bodies were found by a farmworker who contacted the authorities at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Warnke said.

Crime labs from the Justice Department have been dispatched to the area where Warnke said law enforcement would be working through the night processing the scene.

RELATED Police: Remains found 10 years ago identified as teen who went missing in 1969

"There's just no words right now to describe the anger I feel, and the senselessness of this incident. I said it earlier: There's a special place in hell for this guy," he said.

Advertisement

Police arrested suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado on Tuesday in the city of Atwater after attempting to take his own life, authorities said.

The announcement comes after police earlier Wednesday held a press briefing in which authorities released surveillance video of the kidnapping.

RELATED CBP detainee fatally shot in Texas

The footage shows that at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jasdeep Singh arrives at the trucking company, which is based in a trailer-like building, with his brother, Amandeep Singh, pulling up in his pickup about nine minutes later.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Jasdeep Singh exits the back door of the building as someone walks along the highway nearby.

Jasdeep Singh makes contact with the suspect who is carrying a white plastic trash bag.

As Jasdeep Singh looks at his phone and walks back to the building, the suspect trails close behind. After Jasdeep Singh enters the business, the suspect pulls a firearm from his pocket before also entering the building, where there are no security cameras.

Ten minutes later, the suspect and the two Singh brothers whose hands are zip-tied behind their backs exit the back of the building and get into Amandeep Singh's pickup truck, which the suspect drives away.

Minutes later, the truck returns, from which the suspect exits and goes into the business through the back door. Less than a minute later, Jasleen Kaur exits the back of the building with Aroohi Dheri in her arms. The three people are then seen entering the pickup truck, which then, again, drives away.

Advertisement

No motive for the kidnapping and killings was currently known, but Warnke said Wednesday night that the suspect was talking to investigators.

"Investigation now is going to pursue a full conviction, and I'm hoping our district attorney's office files for the death penalty," he said.

Latest Headlines

Uber's former security chief guilty in data breach coverup
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Uber's former security chief guilty in data breach coverup
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Uber's former security chief Joseph Sullivan has been convicted of criminal obstruction for failing to report a massive data breach at the ride share giant to federal authorities.
Texas inmate executed after delay over religious rights
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Texas inmate executed after delay over religious rights
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Texas death row inmate John Henry Ramirez, who won a delay from the Supreme Court last year on religious grounds, was executed on Wednesday after a judge rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the execution.
Texas attorney general forced to testify in abortion lawsuit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas attorney general forced to testify in abortion lawsuit
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must testify in a high-profile lawsuit over the state's abortion laws, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
GM Financial to pay $3.5M to U.S. service members for repossessing vehicles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GM Financial to pay $3.5M to U.S. service members for repossessing vehicles
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- GM Financial has agreed to pay more than $3.5 million to 71 U.S. service members who had their vehicles illegally repossessed or were denied requests to terminate their auto leases, according to the Justice Department.
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Education Department: Student loan forgiveness could cost $305B over 10 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Education Department: Student loan forgiveness could cost $305B over 10 years
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Wednesday that President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans could cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade.
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court agreed to fast-track the Justice Department's appeal of a lower court order requiring a third-party special master review hundreds of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's home.
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
President Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis pledge they'll work together on hurricane relief
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
President Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis pledge they'll work together on hurricane relief
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured damage from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon and announced their intention to work together to help the state rebuild.
FBI: Murder rate, other violent crime stayed flat in 2021
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI: Murder rate, other violent crime stayed flat in 2021
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Violent and property crime remained steady in the United States throughout 2021 after a significant spike in the murder rate in 2020, according to new report Wednesday from the FBI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement