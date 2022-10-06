Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 6:06 PM

Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol riot

By Matt Bernardini
A former leader of the Proud Boys became the first member of the group to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy on Thursday. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b06358018f3531e24d17c53abb9f5465/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A former Proud Boys leader on Thursday became the first member of the group to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, N.C., also pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. As part of his plea agreement, Bertino has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Bertino could become an important witness for the government, as five other Proud Boys leaders are set to face trial in December on seditious conspiracy and other charges.

According to the Washington Post, Bertino was at the top of the inner circle of the Proud Boys and was the lieutenant for the group's chairman, Enrique Tarrio.

RELATED Secret recording played at Oath Keepers trial captures alleged plans 'to fight'

Bertino's home in North Carolina was searched in March, which is when the government also found two pistols a shotgun, bolt-action rifle and two semiautomatic AR-15 style rifles with scopes.

Tarrio and another co-defendant, Joe Biggs, have close ties to prominent right-wing figures Roger Stone and Alex Jones, who could be implicated by Bertino's cooperation.

The Post also reported that Stone also communicated via encrypted texts after the 2020 election with Tarrio as well as Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of a second right-wing extremist group, the Oath Keepers, accused of playing an outsized role in planning for and organizing violence at the Capitol.

Rhodes was on trial Thursday for seditious conspiracy in the same courthouse in which Bertino made his plea.

Rhodes, Tarrio and Biggs have pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy.

Before Thursday, the four people who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy all were affiliated with the Oath Keepers.

Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand

Latest Headlines

Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Suspect arrested after 2 dead, 6 wounded in 'series of stabbings' in Las Vegas
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A suspect was arrested Thursday after a "series of stabbings" left two people dead and six others wounded in Las Vegas, police said.
Judge blocks portions of New York's gun restrictions
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Judge blocks portions of New York's gun restrictions
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- New York's newest gun laws likely violate the Second Amendment, a U.S. District Court Judge said on Thursday, while temporarily halting some of the new legislation.
Jan 6. committee sets next hearing for Oct. 13
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan 6. committee sets next hearing for Oct. 13
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 committee announced Thursday that it would hold its next public hearing Oct. 13.
Biden pardons federal marijuana offenses, urges states to follow
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden pardons federal marijuana offenses, urges states to follow
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday pardons for some federal marijuana offenses and a plan to review how the drug is classified under federal law.
Biden touts IBM's $20B investment in New York
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden touts IBM's $20B investment in New York
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and touted IBM's announcement that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley on research and development initiatives over the next 10 years.
Orlando Slingshot will take down FreeFall ride where teen died
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Orlando Slingshot will take down FreeFall ride where teen died
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Orlando Slingshot announced Thursday it will take down the 400-foot-tall FreeFall ride at ICON Park in response to the accidental death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride in March.
Rochester, N.Y., to pay $12M in Daniel Prude wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rochester, N.Y., to pay $12M in Daniel Prude wrongful death suit
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rochester, N.Y., has reached a $12 million wrongful death settlement in a lawsuit over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died from asphyxiation during an arrest.
Unemployment claims surge to five-week high
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Unemployment claims surge to five-week high
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The number of people applying for unemployment benefits jumped to a five-week high of 219,000, according to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.
Google unveils first smartwatch, new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google unveils first smartwatch, new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Google revealed more information on Thursday about its first watch, the Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phone at an event in New York City.
Study: 14 U.S. states now lack access to abortion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Study: 14 U.S. states now lack access to abortion
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- An analysis from the Guttmacher Institute shows that 14 states are without abortion access, affecting 29% of American women of reproductive age.
