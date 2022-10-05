Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 5, 2022 / 9:14 PM

Texas attorney general forced to testify in abortion lawsuit

By Simon Druker
1/4
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to testify in a high-profile abortion lawsuit after hiding from a process server attempting to hand him a subpoena. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/994edcfaeb612500c029ab4e263dfdce/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to testify in a high-profile abortion lawsuit after hiding from a process server attempting to hand him a subpoena. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must testify in a high-profile lawsuit over the state's abortion laws, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

Only Paxton and his office can clarify how Texas plans to enforce the rules, meaning the attorney general must testify, U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Texas Robert Pitman said in his ruling.

Advertisement

A process server attempted to hand Paxton a subpoena in late September, only to have the attorney general hide inside his house for over an hour. He eventually ran outside, dashing to his truck and fleeing the scene to avoid being served. Paxton's wife Angela Paxton, a Texas state representative drove the truck.

Paxton, a Republican, brushed that incident off by saying he feared for his safety after noticing the process server, a stranger outside his home.

RELATED Texas inmate to be executed after delay over religious rights

"It's clear that the media wants to drum up another controversy involving my work as Attorney General, so they're attacking me for having the audacity to avoid a stranger lingering outside my home and showing concern about the safety and well-being of my family," he wrote in a Tweet on Sept. 26, calling media attention a "ridiculous waste of time."

Advertisement

The subpoena was ultimately left outside Paxton's house.

Pitman had initially quashed the summons, but later disagreed with Paxton's assertion that he was served "at the eleventh hour."

RELATED Former employee arrested in Northeastern University bomb hoax

"In this case, Paxton has inserted himself into this dispute by repeatedly tweeting and giving interviews about the Trigger Ban," Pitman said in his ruling.

"It is challenging to square the idea that Paxton has time to give interviews threatening prosecutions but would be unduly burdened by explaining what he means to the very parties affected by his statements."

Paxton, who in November will run for a third term in office, was subpoenaed to testify in a lawsuit filed in August by Texas abortion funds. The organization is attempting to resume financing for out-of-state travel for people to have the procedure. The group paused its work just before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and triggered an effective abortion ban in Texas.

RELATED Biden: Back lawmakers who support equal access to abortion

Pitman set a deadline of Oct. 11 for Paxton to iron out details about when and how he will testify.

Latest Headlines

GM Financial to pay $3.5M to U.S. service members for repossessing vehicles
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
GM Financial to pay $3.5M to U.S. service members for repossessing vehicles
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- GM Financial has agreed to pay more than $3.5 million to 71 U.S. service members who had their vehicles illegally repossessed or were denied requests to terminate their auto leases, according to the Justice Department.
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Education Department: Student loan forgiveness could cost $305B over 10 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Education Department: Student loan forgiveness could cost $305B over 10 years
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Wednesday that President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans could cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade.
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court agreed to fast-track the Justice Department's appeal of a lower court order requiring a third-party special master review hundreds of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's home.
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
President Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis pledge they'll work together on hurricane relief
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis pledge they'll work together on hurricane relief
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured damage from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon and announced their intention to work together to help the state rebuild.
FBI: Murder rate, other violent crime stayed flat in 2021
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI: Murder rate, other violent crime stayed flat in 2021
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Violent and property crime remained steady in the United States throughout 2021 after a significant spike in the murder rate in 2020, according to new report Wednesday from the FBI.
Florida citrus growers report crop losses after Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida citrus growers report crop losses after Hurricane Ian
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Some Florida citrus growers have lost up to 80% of their crop in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which knocked oranges to the ground with high winds and flooded groves.
Private sector added 280,000 jobs in September
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Private sector added 280,000 jobs in September
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Private companies added more jobs in September as the U.S. labor market exceeded expectations, according to data from payroll services firm ADP.
Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins' estate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins' estate
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin said on Wednesday he and his movie "Rust" have reached a settlement with the estate of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot on set nearly a year ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
Goodwill moves thrift store experience online
Goodwill moves thrift store experience online
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement