Oct. 5, 2022 / 3:37 AM

Police: Remains found 10 years ago identified as teen who went missing in 1969

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible for her death.

Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that remains found in 2012 have been positively identified through genealogy testing as Joan Marie Dymond, a 14-year-old girl who disappeared on June 25, 1969.

Cpt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement that the investigation into her death remains "very active" and that authorities are looking for those responsible.

"After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure," Dougherty said. "We will do everything in our power to see that they have it."

Authorities said the remains, previously referred to as Jane "Newport" Doe, were discovered Nov. 17, 2012, by people digging for relics in a trash-filled depression in the ground of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township, located about 125 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

An examination of the remains determined that they belonged to a woman believed to have been in her mid-teens to early 20s who she died in the late 1960s under suspicion of foul play.

DNA from the remains was then submitted to national databases for comparison to records on file, producing zero leads at the time. But then with funding from the local Luzerne Foundation, the remains were sent in March to Othram Inc. to undergo genetic genealogy testing.

The genome sequencing lab then provided the authorities with potential family members of the deceased teen. Samples were then retrieved from the candidates and lab results returned earlier this month stating the remains belonged to Dymond.

Suzanne Estock told reporters during a press conference Tuesday that she never expected to learn what happened to her younger sister.

"I'm glad she was found, so we can have a service for her now," Estock said.

Now with Dymond's remains identified, state police are calling on the public for anyone who might have information about Dymond's disappearance or death to contact the authorities.

"Maybe we could find who did this to her," Estock said. "It's a shame somebody so young with her whole life ahead of her was taken.

"I would have had a sister up until now."

