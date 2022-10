The Limited Edition Ford GT LM supercar will commemorate the 2016 overall win in the Le Mans race. Photo courtesy of Ford.

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. will discontinue its series of $500,000 GT LM supercars, but not before releasing one last special edition. The new model will commemorate the 2016 overall win in the Le Mans race by drivers Joey Hand, Dirk Muller and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 68 Ford GT.

The car will pay tribute to the No. 68 Ford GT's red and blue livery by including the choice of a blue or red tinted carbon fiber exterior and a blue or red driver's seat. The Ford GT supercar was out of production for over a decade before being reintroduced in 2016.

The 2022 Ford GT LMs will feature a 3D-printed instrument panel made partially from the ground down crankshaft of the 2016 third-place Ford GT No. 69. Ford's racing history will thus be embedded in the 2022 GT LM in a very literal sense.

In a press release Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said, "As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing race car, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win."

Only 20 of the supercars will be produced, with deliveries beginning this fall.