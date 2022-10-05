Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 5, 2022 / 2:52 PM

Private sector added 280,000 jobs in September

By Matt Bernardini
Private businesses added 280,000 jobs in September, beating expectations, according to data released Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6c13196f399d3d788479583856f301eb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Private businesses added 280,000 jobs in September, beating expectations, according to data released Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Private companies added more jobs in September as the U.S. labor market exceeded expectations, according to data from payroll services firm ADP.

Businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, which beat the 200,000 estimate from Dow Jones and the revised 185,000 number in August.

Advertisement

The biggest gains came in the trade, transportation and utilities industries which gained 147,000 new jobs last month. Manufacturing jobs were down 13,000 and goods-producing industries reported a loss of 29,000 positions.

The market also saw a pay hike with annual pay increasing 7.8% from a year ago.

"We are continuing to see steady job gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "While jobstayers saw a pay increase, annual pay growth for job changers in September is down from August."

The reported increase comes one day after the Bureau of Labor statistics said that the available number of job openings plunged from 11.17 million in July to 10.05 million in August.

Wednesday's jobs report comes as the Federal Reserve is keeping a close eye on economic measures in its efforts to stem inflation with tighter monetary policy.

A United Nations report published Monday criticized the Federal Reserve's ongoing hikes to interest rates to cool inflation.

Advertisement

"The world is headed towards a global recession and prolonged stagnation unless we quickly change the current policy course of monetary and fiscal tightening in advanced economies," the report said.

Read More

Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020 U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession

Latest Headlines

Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins' estate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins' estate
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin said on Wednesday he and his movie "Rust" have reached a settlement with the estate of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot on set nearly a year ago.
Court leans to narrow Voting Rights Act, moves away from major overhaul
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Court leans to narrow Voting Rights Act, moves away from major overhaul
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court appeared cool to Alabama's attempt to severely limit the historic Voting Rights Act but looked for a narrower way to support the state's current legislative map.
No jail time for hacker behind $250M Capital One data breach
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No jail time for hacker behind $250M Capital One data breach
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A former Amazon engineer who was responsible for one of the largest data breaches in U.S. history, will not spend any additional time in jail.
Special edition Ford GT LM celebrates 2016 Le Mans win
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Special edition Ford GT LM celebrates 2016 Le Mans win
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Ford Motor has announced the release of a final GT LM special edition to commemorate the company's racing history. Only 20 of the $500,000 cars will be produced.
President Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the damage from Hurricane Ian at 3:15 p.m. from Fort Myers.
Purdue University student dies in dorm, roommate in custody
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Purdue University student dies in dorm, roommate in custody
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Purdue University student died in his dorm room early Wednesday and his roommate is being held by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Jail, school officials said.
Texas inmate to be executed after delay over religious rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas inmate to be executed after delay over religious rights
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas death row inmate who won a delay from the Supreme Court last year on religious grounds is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday after a judge rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the execution.
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- California authorities said late Tuesday that a person of interest in a kidnapping case in Merced is in critical condition after being identified by officers, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said a 2020 election denier target has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the possible theft of personal information from election poll workers.
Police: Remains found 10 years ago identified as teen who went missing in 1969
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police: Remains found 10 years ago identified as teen who went missing in 1969
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement