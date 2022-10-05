Texas inmate to be executed after delay over religious rights

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas death row inmate who won a delay from the Supreme Court last year on religious grounds is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday after a judge rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the execution.
Attorneys for John Ramirez, 38, who was convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, said he is out of legal options. Ramirez's execution has been delayed several times, the latest being last year when the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that Ramirez could have his pastor present during his execution.