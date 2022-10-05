Trending
Oct. 5, 2022

Texas inmate to be executed after delay over religious rights

By Clyde Hughes
Undated image of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Walls Unit in Huntsville where executions are held. John Ramirez is scheduled to be executed there on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas death row inmate who won a delay from the Supreme Court last year on religious grounds is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday after a judge rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the execution.

Attorneys for John Ramirez, 38, who was convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, said he is out of legal options. Ramirez's execution has been delayed several times, the latest being last year when the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that Ramirez could have his pastor present during his execution.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said he opposes Ramirez's execution. A Texas state district judge turned down an earlier request by Gonzalez to cancel the execution date.

Gonzalez said in April that the death penalty sentence against Ramirez was "unethical." Fernando Castro, the son of Ramirez's victim called Gonzalez's opposition to the death sentence "outrageous."

On Tuesday night, a group of local faith leaders demonstrated at the Texas State Capitol and delivered a petition with 15,000 signatures calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to call off Ramirez's execution.

The Evangelical group Vote Common Good hosted the rally with Death Penalty Action.

"We think the state should not be killing its own citizens or anyone," said Doug Pagitt, the executive director of Vote Common Good, according to KXAN-TV. "We don't think anyone is helped by killing people who kill people."

Alabama halts execution of Alan Miller over inability to access veins for injection South Carolina judge rules electric chair, firing squad executions unconstitutional Oklahoma executes inmate after Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency

