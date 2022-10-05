President Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian and deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon.
Biden is set to speak from Fort Myers at 3:15 p.m., addressing the impact of the storm which made landfall last week as a Category 4 hurricane.
Before his speech, Biden will also tour the damage done to Fort Myers -- one of the areas that sustained the most damage -- and receive a briefing from Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell as well as discuss recovery efforts with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Biden's visit comes amid a rising death toll. According to figures released Monday by the Florida District Medical Examiners, a total of 68 deaths have been attributed to the storm though that number is expected to climb. At least nine deaths reported Monday in Lee County and some two dozen in Charlotte County have yet to be included in the official tally, which will push the death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 100 including the four deaths reported in North Carolina.