Oct. 5, 2022 / 11:16 AM

President Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida

By Matt Bernardini
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave as they depart from the White House en route to Fort Myers, Fla. on Wednesday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave as they depart from the White House en route to Fort Myers, Fla. on Wednesday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian and deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden is set to speak from Fort Myers at 3:15 p.m., addressing the impact of the storm which made landfall last week as a Category 4 hurricane.

Before his speech, Biden will also tour the damage done to Fort Myers -- one of the areas that sustained the most damage -- and receive a briefing from Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell as well as discuss recovery efforts with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Biden's visit comes amid a rising death toll. According to figures released Monday by the Florida District Medical Examiners, a total of 68 deaths have been attributed to the storm though that number is expected to climb. At least nine deaths reported Monday in Lee County and some two dozen in Charlotte County have yet to be included in the official tally, which will push the death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 100 including the four deaths reported in North Carolina.

With a reported 54 deaths, Lee County, home to Fort Myers, has tallied the highest number of fatalities and officials have come to its defense as questions swirl over its government's decision to delay issuing evacuations from some vulnerable communities until Tuesday evening.

Biden's visit Wednesday comes two days after he traveled to Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona's damage. In the wake of that storm, he announced he was sending tens of millions of dollars to help prepare the island for storms.

"Today, I'm announcing more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas of Puerto Rico become better prepared for the storm," Biden said Monday while speaking in front of FEMA stockpiles of generators that were set to be deployed to provide electricity to people on the island who still are without power.

RELATED Biden: Back lawmakers who support equal access to abortion

RELATED Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid

Biden to meet with Florida Gov. DeSantis, survey damage from Hurricane Ian

