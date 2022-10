A detainee was fatally shot by U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Mexican national in U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody was fatally shot at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, authorities said. CBP told UPI in a statement that the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Ysleta station, which is located in El Paso near the U.S.-Mexico border. Advertisement

The unidentified detainee was transported to a local hospital for treatment where they later died, CBP authorities said.

No information surrounding the shooting was released, but CBP said investigative officers from the FBI, the El Paso Police Department and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility were on the scene.

"OPR is reviewing the incident," CPB said.

The Mexico Consulate in El Paso confirmed in a statement that the detainee was of Mexican nationality.

Consulate officials said the unidentified person was shot at the station where they were being processed on criminal charges.

"For this reason, the Consulate General is in close communication with the federal authorities that are conducting the corresponding investigation to whom it will formally request that sharing of the results of said investigation," it said.