Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 5, 2022 / 1:50 PM

Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins' estate

By Clyde Hughes
Alec Baldwin announced on Wednesday he has reached a settlement with the estate of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. File Photo by Halyna Hitchins Instagram
Alec Baldwin announced on Wednesday he has reached a settlement with the estate of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. File Photo by Halyna Hitchins Instagram

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin said on Wednesday he and his movie Rust have reached a settlement with the estate of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot on set nearly a year ago.

The announcement comes as the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office investigation into Hutchins' death, which occurred on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was holding a prop gun, which was believed to be empty or "cold" when it discharged, hitting Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Souza survived the shooting.

Advertisement

In the agreement, Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins will become executive producer of Rust when it starts filming again in January. He had filed a wrongful death case against Baldwin and the movie.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC," Hutchins said, according to the entertainment website Deadline.com. "As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed."

RELATED Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin

Baldwin made his own statement about the settlement on Instagram.

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son," the two-time Oscar nominee said on the social media site. "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Advertisement

Michael Hutchins said the movie will continue with its original cast and hopes it will be a fitting tribute to his wife.

RELATED Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live Tuesday

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Hutchins said. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

In August, an FBI forensic report on the incident said the trigger on the gun used in the fatal shooting must have been pulled. Baldwin had claimed previously that he didn't pull the trigger.

RELATED 'Rust' will be completed despite cinematographer's death, producer says

Latest Headlines

Private sector added 280,000 jobs in September
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Private sector added 280,000 jobs in September
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Private companies added more jobs in September as the U.S. labor market exceeded expectations, according to data from payroll services firm ADP.
Court leans to narrow Voting Rights Act, moves away from major overhaul
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Court leans to narrow Voting Rights Act, moves away from major overhaul
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court appeared cool to Alabama's attempt to severely limit the historic Voting Rights Act but looked for a narrower way to support the state's current legislative map.
No jail time for hacker behind $250M Capital One data breach
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No jail time for hacker behind $250M Capital One data breach
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A former Amazon engineer who was responsible for one of the largest data breaches in U.S. history, will not spend any additional time in jail.
Special edition Ford GT LM celebrates 2016 Le Mans win
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Special edition Ford GT LM celebrates 2016 Le Mans win
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Ford Motor has announced the release of a final GT LM special edition to commemorate the company's racing history. Only 20 of the $500,000 cars will be produced.
President Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the damage from Hurricane Ian at 3:15 p.m. from Fort Myers.
Purdue University student dies in dorm, roommate in custody
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Purdue University student dies in dorm, roommate in custody
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Purdue University student died in his dorm room early Wednesday and his roommate is being held by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Jail, school officials said.
Texas inmate to be executed after delay over religious rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas inmate to be executed after delay over religious rights
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas death row inmate who won a delay from the Supreme Court last year on religious grounds is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday after a judge rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the execution.
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- California authorities said late Tuesday that a person of interest in a kidnapping case in Merced is in critical condition after being identified by officers, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said a 2020 election denier target has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the possible theft of personal information from election poll workers.
Police: Remains found 10 years ago identified as teen who went missing in 1969
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police: Remains found 10 years ago identified as teen who went missing in 1969
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless' North Korea launch
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
California authorities say kidnapping person of interest in custody
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry for major advancement in cancer treatment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement