Oct. 4, 2022 / 5:25 PM

Markets notch second day of sharp increases

By Jonna Lorenz
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 825 points Tuesday, closing above 30,000 as stocks rallied for a second consecutive day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/18394a9c1065af4c6e4df0e5b8b7012d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Stocks surged for a second day Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average back over 30,000 and giving the S&P 500 its biggest two-day rally since March 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial average soared 825.43 points, or 2.8%, to close at 30,316.32. The S&P 500 rose 112.5 points, or 3.06%, to 3,790.93, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 360.97 points, or 3.34% to 11,176.40.

"With sentiment toward equities already very weak, periodic rebounds are to be expected. Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said, according to CNBC.

"But markets are likely to stay volatile in the near term, driven primarily by expectations around inflation and policy rates," Haefele said.

RELATED Stock markets kick off fourth quarter with rally

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.616%, and the two-year Treasury yield dropped to 4.097%.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 1.3% Tuesday, erasing recent gains.

Tuesday's rally came amid signs of a weakening job market. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that available job openings dropped from 11.17 million in July to 10.05 million in August, the biggest decline since April 2020.

RELATED Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020

Amazon announced it would freeze hiring for all corporate roles in its retail business until at least next year.

After Monday's report of weaker-than-expected manufacturing, investors are encouraged that the economic measures may ease the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

"This is great, but in the back of my mind I am thinking, this can't possibly last," said Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economic research at Renaissance Macro Research, according to MarketWatch.

RELATED Amazon freezes corporate hiring in retail

Nicholas Colas, founder of DataTrek Research, said valuations still are too high to consider Tuesday's rally as a sign of a healthy market.

"Happy as we are that U.S. equities had a nice bounce today, this move is best considered as just another day in a rough year," he told MarketWatch.

Ford and General Motors were among Tuesday's top performers, closing up 7.76% and 8.91%, respectively, after strong earnings reports.

Share of Twitter closed up more than 22% after a report that billionaire Elon Musk submitted a new bid to purchase the company.

Report: Elon Musk moving forward with Twitter bid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: Elon Musk moving forward with Twitter bid
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Shares of Twitter closed up more than 22% on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after a report that billionaire Elon Musk had submitted a new bid to purchase the social media company.
Amazon freezes corporate hiring in retail
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon freezes corporate hiring in retail
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon is freezing corporate hiring for its retail business amid a period of slow growth for the tech giant.
Biden to meet with Florida Gov. DeSantis, survey damage from Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden to meet with Florida Gov. DeSantis, survey damage from Hurricane Ian
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is set to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to tour damage from Hurricane Ian, as the storm's death toll continues to climb.
Former employee arrested in Northeastern University bomb hoax
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former employee arrested in Northeastern University bomb hoax
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A former Northeastern University employee has been arrested and charged in relation to a hoax involving explosives on the school's Boston campus last month, the FBI confirmed Tuesday.
New York mayor Eric Adams moves migrant tent camp due to flooding
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York mayor Eric Adams moves migrant tent camp due to flooding
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to move a tent city to shelter migrants after the emergency shelter site flooded.
Police link two 2021 shootings to slayings in Stockton, Calif.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police link two 2021 shootings to slayings in Stockton, Calif.
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Stockton, Calif., have linked two 2021 shootings to the slaying of five men earlier this year.
Kamala Harris outlines plans to support small businesses and community lenders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris outlines plans to support small businesses and community lenders
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala announced new actions Tuesday that the Biden-Harris Administration would take to support small business and owners and entrepreneurs of color.
Court seeking jurors for Wisconsin parade murder trial after disruptions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Court seeking jurors for Wisconsin parade murder trial after disruptions
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The trial of Darrell Brooks moved into its second day Tuesday, with jury selection slated to take place in the high-profile case.
Micron announces $500 million chip plant it will build in New York
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Micron announces $500 million chip plant it will build in New York
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- U.S.-based tech company Micron said Tuesday it will build a $500 million semiconductor fabrication facility in New York, taking advantage of benefits from recently passed legislation.
Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Job openings in the U.S. plunged in August to their lowest levels since 2020, as the Federal Reserve continues to seek to lower demand for workers.
