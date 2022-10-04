Trending
Oct. 4, 2022 / 1:32 PM

Court seeking jurors for Wisconsin parade murder trial after disruptions

By Simon Druker
Darrell Brooks, Jr. had to be removed from the courtroom on Monday after multiple interruptions during the first day of his trial, where he faces over 70 charges including six murder counts stemming from driving a vehicle into a Christmas parade in November. File Photo courtesy Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The trial of Darrell Brooks moved into its second day Tuesday, with jury selection slated to take place in the high-profile case.

Brooks, who had to be removed from the courtroom after more than 10 interruptions on Monday during the trial's first day, is facing more than 70 criminal charges including multiple murder counts after driving a vehicle into a Christmas parade in November in Waukesha, Wis.

Brooks became disruptive Monday as jury selection in the trial began. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow paused proceedings multiple times and eventually removed Brooks from her courtroom to a neighboring room, during both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Jury selection didn't begin until around 2 p.m. CDT Monday because of the constant interruptions. Over 100 prospective jurors are being interviewed.

"I just want to strike them all," Brooks told the court, in a motion seemingly meant to find fault with or dismiss all potential jurors.

"If your intention is to disrupt these proceedings...or make a mockery of this court, I cannot tolerate that," Dorow told Brooks at one point on Monday.

Five people were killed after Brooks allegedly drove his vehicle into the parade, while a sixth person died of their injuries two days later.

In February, Brooks pleaded not guilty to the 77 charges against him, including six counts of homicide.

Brooks is representing himself in the case.

He was also removed from court in August during pre-trial motions.

At the time, attorneys had petitioned for a change of venue, arguing that fundraising campaigns, vigils and a visit from President Joe Biden have created widespread publicity around the case.

Girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died

