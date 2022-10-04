Trending
Oct. 4, 2022 / 2:27 PM

New York mayor Eric Adams moves migrant tent camp due to flooding

By Matt Bernardini
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams announced plans Monday to relocate a migrant tent camp due to flooding. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c7df3af54162f577c52c0769235cfb0c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to move a tent city to shelter migrants after the emergency shelter site flooded.

Adams announced late Monday night that the 1,000-person site in the Bronx's Orchard Beach would be moved to Randall's Island and instead house 500 people.

"Following this weekend's storms, New York City Emergency Management determined that, while we would be able to put in place the necessary ponding mitigation measures, relocating the Orchard Beach humanitarian relief center to Randall's Island is the most efficient and effective path forward," Adams said in a statement.

Many people had criticized Adams for his decision to build a tent city in a beach parking lot, saying that the area would be prone to flooding.

"This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers," Adams said. "We expect this site to open in approximately the same timeframe as the originally planned location, and we continue to build out our options and explore additional sites as we handle this humanitarian crisis created by human hands."

According to the New York Times, more than 16,000 migrants have entered the shelter system since the spring. Many of those have been bused to New York by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott and the city has had trouble housing all of them. The population in the city's main shelter system reached 60,000 on Friday, which is close to a record high.

The tents house only single adults and the city has already opened shelters in dozens of hotels to house the incoming migrants.

Latest Headlines

Former employee arrested in Northeastern University bomb hoax
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Former employee arrested in Northeastern University bomb hoax
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A former Northeastern University employee has been arrested and charged in relation to a hoax involving explosives on the school's Boston campus last month, the FBI confirmed Tuesday.
Police link two 2021 shootings to slayings in Stockton, Calif.
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Police link two 2021 shootings to slayings in Stockton, Calif.
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Stockton, Calif., have linked two 2021 shootings to the slaying of five men earlier this year.
Kamala Harris outlines plans to support small businesses and community lenders
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris outlines plans to support small businesses and community lenders
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala announced new actions Tuesday that the Biden-Harris Administration would take to support small business and owners and entrepreneurs of color.
Court seeking jurors for Wisconsin parade murder trial after disruptions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Court seeking jurors for Wisconsin parade murder trial after disruptions
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The trial of Darrell Brooks moved into its second day Tuesday, with jury selection slated to take place in the high-profile case.
Micron announces $500 million chip plant it will build in New York
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Micron announces $500 million chip plant it will build in New York
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- U.S.-based tech company Micron said Tuesday it will build a $500 million semiconductor fabrication facility in New York, taking advantage of benefits from recently passed legislation.
Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Job openings in the U.S. plunged in August to their lowest levels since 2020, as the Federal Reserve continues to seek to lower demand for workers.
The Onion files Supreme Court brief defending man arrested for parody
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
The Onion files Supreme Court brief defending man arrested for parody
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The satirical publication The Onion took an uncharacteristic dive into a serious issue by filing an amicus brief at the U.S. Supreme Court in support of an Ohio man who faced criminal charges over a parody Facebook page.
Biden to address abortion access 100 days after Supreme Court ruling
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to address abortion access 100 days after Supreme Court ruling
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to outline new steps on Tuesday to safeguard legal access to abortion, when his task force dedicated to protecting reproductive healthcare meets for the second time.
General Motors names ex-Tesla exec Jonathan McNeill to board
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
General Motors names ex-Tesla exec Jonathan McNeill to board
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Former Tesla executive Jonathan McNeill is joining the General Motors Co. board of directors, the auto giant said on Tuesday.
Ukraine military makes gains in regions claimed by Russia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine military makes gains in regions claimed by Russia
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine said on Tuesday it has regained more territory that Russia claimed it annexed last week as Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive continued to yield successes on the battlefield.
